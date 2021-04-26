VEGOILS-Palm rebounds after declining for two days

By Bernadette Christina

JAKARTA, April 27 (Reuters) - Malaysian palm oil futures rose 1.65% on Tuesday, rebounding after two straight sessions of losses fuelled by fears of weaker demand from India as the world's top vegetable oil importer battles a surge in coronavirus infections.

The benchmark palm oil contract FCPOc3 for July delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange traded at 3,920 ringgit ($956.56) a tonne when the market opened.

FUNDAMENTALS

* Palm oil FCPOc3 may bounce again to 3,945 ringgit, as it managed to stabilise around a support at 3,859 ringgit per tonne, Reuters technicals analyst Wang Tao said. TECH/C

* Dalian's most-active soyoil contract DBYcv1 fell 1.1%, while its palm oil contract DCPcv1 declined 1.9%.

* Palm oil is affected by price movements in related oils as they compete for a share in the global vegetable oils market.

MARKET NEWS

* Chicago corn futures rose for a seventh consecutive session, with the market touching a nearly eight-year high as adverse weather in Brazil and the United States raised concerns over global supplies. GRA/

* Oil prices bounced back from drops in the previous session, but gains were seen likely capped by growing concern about fuel demand in India, the world's third-biggest crude importer now slammed by spiralling new coronavirus cases. O/R

* Asian shares fell and U.S. stock futures were steady as caution ahead of a U.S. Federal Reserve meeting and a slew of corporate earnings offset growing optimism about the global economic recovery from the COVID-19 blow. MKTS/GLOB

DATA/EVENTS (GMT)

1400 US Consumer Confidence April

N/A Japan JP BOJ Rate Decision April 27

Federal Reserve's Federal Open Market Committee starts its two-day meeting on interest rates

($1 = 4.0980 ringgit)

(Reporting by Bernadette Christina Munthe; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

