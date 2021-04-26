Commodities

VEGOILS-Palm rebounds after declining for two days

Contributor
Bernadette Christina Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/LIM HUEY TENG

Malaysian palm oil futures rose 1.65% on Tuesday, rebounding after two straight sessions of losses fuelled by fears of weaker demand from India as the world's top vegetable oil importer battles a surge in coronavirus infections.

By Bernadette Christina

JAKARTA, April 27 (Reuters) - Malaysian palm oil futures rose 1.65% on Tuesday, rebounding after two straight sessions of losses fuelled by fears of weaker demand from India as the world's top vegetable oil importer battles a surge in coronavirus infections.

The benchmark palm oil contract FCPOc3 for July delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange traded at 3,920 ringgit ($956.56) a tonne when the market opened.

FUNDAMENTALS

* Palm oil FCPOc3 may bounce again to 3,945 ringgit, as it managed to stabilise around a support at 3,859 ringgit per tonne, Reuters technicals analyst Wang Tao said. TECH/C

* Dalian's most-active soyoil contract DBYcv1 fell 1.1%, while its palm oil contract DCPcv1 declined 1.9%.

* Palm oil is affected by price movements in related oils as they compete for a share in the global vegetable oils market.

MARKET NEWS

* Chicago corn futures rose for a seventh consecutive session, with the market touching a nearly eight-year high as adverse weather in Brazil and the United States raised concerns over global supplies. GRA/

* Oil prices bounced back from drops in the previous session, but gains were seen likely capped by growing concern about fuel demand in India, the world's third-biggest crude importer now slammed by spiralling new coronavirus cases. O/R

* Asian shares fell and U.S. stock futures were steady as caution ahead of a U.S. Federal Reserve meeting and a slew of corporate earnings offset growing optimism about the global economic recovery from the COVID-19 blow. MKTS/GLOB

DATA/EVENTS (GMT)

1400 US Consumer Confidence April

N/A Japan JP BOJ Rate Decision April 27

Federal Reserve's Federal Open Market Committee starts its two-day meeting on interest rates

($1 = 4.0980 ringgit)

(Reporting by Bernadette Christina Munthe; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

((fathin.ungku@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore Commodities

    Explore

    Most Popular