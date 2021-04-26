VEGOILS-Palm rebounds after declining for two days
By Bernadette Christina
JAKARTA, April 27 (Reuters) - Malaysian palm oil futures rose 1.65% on Tuesday, rebounding after two straight sessions of losses fuelled by fears of weaker demand from India as the world's top vegetable oil importer battles a surge in coronavirus infections.
The benchmark palm oil contract FCPOc3 for July delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange traded at 3,920 ringgit ($956.56) a tonne when the market opened.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Palm oil FCPOc3 may bounce again to 3,945 ringgit, as it managed to stabilise around a support at 3,859 ringgit per tonne, Reuters technicals analyst Wang Tao said. TECH/C
* Dalian's most-active soyoil contract DBYcv1 fell 1.1%, while its palm oil contract DCPcv1 declined 1.9%.
* Palm oil is affected by price movements in related oils as they compete for a share in the global vegetable oils market.
MARKET NEWS
* Chicago corn futures rose for a seventh consecutive session, with the market touching a nearly eight-year high as adverse weather in Brazil and the United States raised concerns over global supplies. GRA/
* Oil prices bounced back from drops in the previous session, but gains were seen likely capped by growing concern about fuel demand in India, the world's third-biggest crude importer now slammed by spiralling new coronavirus cases. O/R
* Asian shares fell and U.S. stock futures were steady as caution ahead of a U.S. Federal Reserve meeting and a slew of corporate earnings offset growing optimism about the global economic recovery from the COVID-19 blow. MKTS/GLOB
DATA/EVENTS (GMT)
1400 US Consumer Confidence April
N/A Japan JP BOJ Rate Decision April 27
Federal Reserve's Federal Open Market Committee starts its two-day meeting on interest rates
($1 = 4.0980 ringgit)
(Reporting by Bernadette Christina Munthe; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)
((fathin.ungku@thomsonreuters.com))
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.
Latest Markets Videos
Explore CommoditiesExplore
Most Popular
- Ukrainian rapeseed shipments sold to Canada in rare move – traders
- DEALTALK-CEO shake-up at Canada's Nutrien could pave way to M&A - shareholders
- METALS-Copper hits 10-year high on supply concern, easing dollar
- Gymnastics-Germany's Voss sports full-body suit in stand against sexualisation of gymnasts