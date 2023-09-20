News & Insights

Commodities

VEGOILS-Palm rangebound as soft ringgit counters weak exports

Credit: REUTERS/WILLY KURNIAWAN

September 20, 2023 — 12:00 am EDT

Written by Ashley Fang for Reuters ->

SINGAPORE, Sept 20 (Reuters) - Malaysian palm oil futures traded in a tight range on Wednesday, as market participants weighed weak shipments from the world's second largest exporter and support from a weak ringgit.

The benchmark palm oil contract FCPOc3 for December delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange fell 11 ringgit, or 0.3%, to 3,738 ringgit ($796.68) per metric ton in morning trade.

FUNDAMENTALS

* Malaysia, the world's second largest palm oil producer, maintained its October export tax for crude palm oil at 8% and lowered its reference price, a circular on the Malaysian Palm Oil Board website showed on Tuesday.

* Exports of Malaysian palm oil products for Sept. 1-15 fell 11.8% from a month earlier to 580,893 metric tons, cargo surveyor Intertek Testing Services said on Tuesday.

* Another cargo surveyor, Amspec Agri, had said on Friday Sept. 1-15 exports fell 9.3% from the month before.

* Dalian's most-active soyoil contract DBYcv1 fell 0.6%, while its palm oil contract DCPcv1 was unchanged. Soyoil prices on the Chicago Board of Trade BOcv1 climbed 0.2%.

* Palm oil is affected by price movements in related oils as they compete for a share in the global vegetable oils market.

* The Malaysian ringgit MYR=, palm's currency of trade, was flat against the dollar after a six-day decline.

* A weak ringgit makes palm oil more affordable for buyers holding foreign currency.

* Palm oil may climb into a range of 3,795-3,820 ringgit per ton, due to an extension of a bounce from the Sept. 12 low of 3,667 ringgit, said Reuters technical analyst Wang Tao. TECH/C

MARKET NEWS

* Asian stocks struggled for headway while 10-year U.S. Treasury yields stood at 16-year highs as surging oil prices drive inflation and set the scene for the Federal Reserve to project interest rates staying higher for longer. MKTS/GLOB

* Oil prices rose, hovering near 10-month highs hit the previous day, as a bigger-than-expected draw in U.S. oil stockpiles and weak U.S. shale output reinforced fears of tight crude supply for the rest of 2023. O/R

DATA/EVENTS (GMT)

0900 EU HICP Final MM, YY Aug

1230 US Housing Starts Number Aug

US Federal Open Market Committee starts its two-day

meeting on interest rates

($1 = 4.6920 ringgit)

cpo https://tmsnrt.rs/3sVFVlv

(Reporting by Ashley Fang; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

((ashley.fang@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Commodities
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.