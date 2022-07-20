VEGOILS-Palm rallies nearly 5% as buyers ramp up purchases

By Mei Mei Chu

KUALA LUMPUR, July 20 (Reuters) - Malaysian palm oil futures rallied nearly 5% on Wednesday, recovering from losses posted in the previous session, as a recent slump in prices spurred fresh demand from buyers.

The benchmark palm oil contract FCPOc3 for October delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives gained 180 ringgit, or 4.72%, to 3,992 ringgit ($897.68) a tonne by the midday break.

The contract found buying support on strength in Dalian oils, while a big discount to soybean oil added to the buying momentum, a Kuala Lumpur-based trader said.

Asian buyers are ramping up palm oil purchases to replenish inventories after prices corrected to their lowest in a year and as top producer Indonesia has scrapped levies on exports.

Malaysia has maintained its August export tax for crude palm oil at 8% and lowered its reference price, a Malaysian Palm Oil Board circular showed on Tuesday.

The world's second-largest producer is losing around 57,880 tonnes of palm oil fruit each day, or 1.5 million tonnes per month, due to an acute shortage of labour, the commodities ministry said on Tuesday.

Dalian's most-active soyoil contract DBYcv1 rose 0.2% while its palm oil contract DCPcv1 gained 2.1%. Soyoil prices on the Chicago Board of Trade BOcv1 were up 0.7%.

Palm oil is affected by price movements in related oils as they compete for a share in the global vegetable oils market.

Palm oil still targets 4,246 ringgit per tonne, as a five-wave cycle from 6,698 ringgit has completed, Reuters technical analyst Wang Tao said. TECH/C

($1 = 4.4470 ringgit)

(Reporting by Mei Mei Chu; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips and Uttaresh.V)

