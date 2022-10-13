VEGOILS-Palm rallies nearly 4% on declining ringgit, soyoil strength

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 14 (Reuters) - Malaysian palm oil futures bounced back on Friday, lifted by a weaker ringgit and gains in rival soyoil, although the contract was set for a weekly loss.

The benchmark palm oil contract FCPOc3 for December delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange gained 138 ringgit, or 3.77%, to 3,803 ringgit ($809.67) a tonne in early trade. The contract fell 1.9% on Thursday.

For the week, palm has declined 1% so far.

FUNDAMENTALS

* India's palm oil imports in September jumped to their highest in a year, boosted by strong demand ahead of the peak festival season and a steep discount to rival oils, the Solvent Extractors' Association of India said on Thursday.

* Dalian's most-active soyoil contract DBYcv1 rose 1.3%, while its palm oil contract DCPcv1 gained 0.2%. Soyoil prices on the Chicago Board of Trade BOcv1 rose 0.5%, extending gains for a third session.

* Palm oil is affected by price movements in related oils as they compete for a share in the global vegetable oils market.

* The ringgit MYR=, palm's currency of trade, fell 0.15% against the dollar, making the commodity cheaper for holders of foreign currency.

* Palm oil is poised to break a resistance at 3,754 ringgit per tonne, and rise into a range of 3,824-3,919 ringgit, Reuters technical analyst Wang Tao said. TECH/C

MARKET NEWS

* Asian shares tracked Wall Street higher, although gains could quickly unwind as investors grapple with the reality that surging U.S. inflation will likely lead to higher interest rates for longer, hastening a global recession. MKTS/GLOB

($1 = 4.6970 ringgit)

