Commodities

VEGOILS-Palm rallies for third day on strength in related oils, sluggish ringgit

Contributor
Fransiska Nangoy Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/HASNOOR HUSSAIN

Malaysia's benchmark palm oil futures rose for a third straight session on Tuesday, supported by gains in rival edible oils and a sluggish ringgit.

JAKARTA, Aug 23 (Reuters) - Malaysia's benchmark palm oil futures rose for a third straight session on Tuesday, supported by gains in rival edible oils and a sluggish ringgit.

The benchmark palm oil contract FCPOc3 for November delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange rose 1.39%, to 4,218 ringgit ($940.05) a tonne during early trade.

FUNDAMENTALS

* Dalian's soyoil contract DBYv1 gained 1.60%, while its palm oil contract DCPv1 rose 2.38%. Soyoil prices on the Chicago Board of Trade BOc2 were up 0.36%.

* Palm oil is affected by price movements in related oils, as they compete for a share in the global vegetable oils market.

* Malaysian ringgit MYR= weakened against the dollar for a seventh straight day, making palm attractive for buyers with foreigh currency.

* Malaysian palm oil products exports during for Aug. 1-20 fell 0.8% compared to shipments on July 1-20, cargo surveyor Societe Generale de Surveillance said on Monday.

* Exports of Malaysian palm oil products for Aug. 1-20 rose 9.1% to 728,165 tonnes from the same period in July, cargo surveyor Intertek Testing Services said on Saturday, while independent inspection company AmSpec Agri Malaysia reported a 3.8% drop.

* Palm oil may retest a resistance at 4,269 ringgit per tonne, a break above which could lead to a gain to 4,452 ringgit, Reuters technical analyst Wang Tao said. TECH/C

MARKET NEWS

* Asian shares were down for a sixth straight session, after a renewed spike in European energy prices stoked fears of recession and pushed bond yields higher, while tipping the euro to 20-year lows. MKTS/GLOB

* Oil prices bounced off session lows to trade nearly flat in a volatile session on Monday as markets weighed Saudi Arabia's warning that OPEC+ production could cut output against the possibility of a nuclear deal that could return sanctioned Iranian oil to the market. O/R

* Chicago corn futures jumped to a one-week high, gaining 1.4% after a U.S. government report showed condition of the crop worsened amid hot and dry weather in key regions across the Midwest. GRA/

DATA/EVENTS (GMT)

0030 Japan JaibunBK Mfg, SVC PMIs Flash SA Aug

0030 Japan JaibunBK Comp Op Flash SA Aug

0500 Japan Chain Stores Sales YY July

0715 France S&P Global Mfg, Serv, Comp Flash PMIs Aug

0730 Germany S&P Global Mfg, Serv, Comp Flash PMIs Aug

0800 EU S&P Global Mfg, Serv, Comp Flash PMIs Aug

0830 UK Flash Comp, Mfg, Serv PMIs Aug

1345 US S&P Global Mfg, Serv, Comp Flash PMIs Aug

1400 EU Consumer Confid. Flash Aug

1400 US New Home Sales-Units July

($1 = 4.4870 ringgit)

(Reporting by Fransiska Nangoy; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

((Fransiska.Nangoy@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore Commodities

Explore

Most Popular