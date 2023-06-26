VEGOILS-Palm price gives up some gains, tracking Dalian

Adds comment and updates data

JAKARTA, June 26 (Reuters) - Malaysian palm oil futures pared some early gains on Monday as weak Dalian palm olien overshadowed a boost from Chicago soyoil and a weakened Malaysian ringgit.

The contract has declined 3.29% last week.

"Despite a weakness in local currency, prices failed to sustain and slipped along with Dalian palm olein," a Kuala Lumpur-based trader said, adding that trading volume remains low as the market seemed muted, awaiting Indonesia's July 1-15 days reference price.

The ringgit, palm's currency of trade, weakened 0.2% in early trade. A weaker ringgit made the contract more attractive to foreign currency holders.

Dalian's most-active soyoil contract DBYcv1 rose 0.08%, while its palm oil contract DCPcv1 rose 0.14%. Soyoil prices on the Chicago Board of Trade BOc2 were also up 0.42%.

Palm oil is affected by price movements in related oils as they compete for a share in the global vegetable oils market.

Exports of Malaysian palm oil products for June 1-25 fell 8.7% to 897,180 tonnes from 982,605 tonnes shipped during May 1-25, cargo surveyor Intertek Testing Services said.

($1 = 4.6810 ringgit)

