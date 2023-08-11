VEGOILS-Palm posts third weekly loss on rival oils

Updates with closing price Updates at 1012 GMT

Jakarta, Aug 11 (Reuters) - Malaysian palm oil futures fell for a third consecutive week on Friday, dragged by weakness in rival vegetable oils on the Dalian Commodity Exchange although rising exports offered some support.

The benchmark palm oil contract FCPOc3 for October delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange lost 8 ringgit, or 0.21%, to 3,720 ringgit ($811.34) per metric ton on Friday. The contract lost 3.6% for the week.

Malaysian palm oil futures were tracking the weakness in Dalian palm oils with support from better export, said a Kuala Lumpur-based trader.

Malaysia's end-July palm oil inventories rose to a five-month peak on higher production, data from the country's palm oil board showed on Thursday, but missed expectations as exports grew faster.

India's demand for palm oil has been increasing as its discount on soyoil and sunflower oil rises.

This demand surge could assist Indonesia and Malaysia to bring down their palm oil inventories.

Dalian's most-active soyoil contract DBYcv1 lost 0.37%, while its palm oil contract DCPcv1 fell 0.96%. Soyoil prices on the Chicago Board of Trade BOc2 were up 0.45%.

Palm oil is affected the by price movements in related oils as they compete for a share in the global vegetable oils market.

($1 = 4.5850 ringgit)

(Reporting by Bernadette Christina Munthe and Dewi Kurniawati; Editing by Sohini Goswami, Sonia Cheema and Dhanya Ann Thoppil)

