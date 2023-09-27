VEGOILS-Palm posts biggest gain in six weeks on stronger rivals, weaker ringgit

By Dewi Kurniawati and Fransiska Nangoy

JAKARTA, Sept 27 (Reuters) - Malaysian palm oil futures posted their best daily gain in six weeks amid stronger rivals oils and weaker ringgit and ahead of a major industry conference.

The benchmark palm oil contract FCPOc3 for December delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange gained 2.19%, its biggest gain since Aug. 15, to close the afternoon trade at 3,773 ringgit ($801.74) per metric ton.

"Overnight recovery in crude and weak ringgit have supported palm prices," a Kuala Lumpur-based trader said, adding that palm prices also moved ahead of the holiday in Malaysia and the Globoil conference.

Traders usually closely watch industry conferences such as Globoil, which is being held on Thursday to Saturday, to seek price guidance.

Oil prices rose by more than $1 a barrel on Wednesday as markets focused on supply tightness heading into winter and a "soft landing" for the U.S. economy.O/R

Dalian's most-active soyoil contract DBYv1 rose 1.05%, while its palm oil contract DCPv1 increased 1.08%. Soyoil prices on the Chicago Board of Trade BOcv1 were 0.75% higher.

Palm oil is affected by price movements in related oils as they compete for a share in the global vegetable oils market.

Meanwhile, the ringgit MYR=, palm's currency of trade, fell to its weakest since November against the U.S. dollar, making palm oil more attractive for foreign currency holders.

Malaysia's financial markets will be closed on Thursday for a public holiday.

($1 = 4.7060 ringgit)

