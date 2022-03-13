VEGOILS-Palm plunges 7% as rival Dalian oils, crude weaken

KUALA LUMPUR, March 14 (Reuters) - Malaysian palm oil futures slumped 7% on Monday, extending losses to a third session, as rival Dalian oils and crude futures dropped and inventors booked profits after a recent rally.

The benchmark palm oil contract FCPOc3 for May delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange slid 472 ringgit, or 7.04%, to 6,235 ringgit ($1,482.93) a tonne in early trade.

The contract had gained 6.9% last week, its third in a row.

FUNDAMENTALS

* Argentina has halted registration of export sales of soy oil and meal, the South American country's government said on Sunday, a move which comes ahead of the 2021/22 harvest starting within weeks.

* Soyoil prices on the Chicago Board of Trade BOcv1 were down 1.3%. Dalian's most-active soyoil contract DBYcv1 fell 2.3%, while its palm oil contract DCPcv1 plunged 6.1%.

* Palm oil is affected by price movements in related oils as they compete for a share in the global vegetable oils market.

* Oil prices extended last week's decline to fall by about $4 a barrel during early trade after a U.S. official said Russia was showing signs it might be willing to have substantive negotiations over Ukraine. O/R

* Weaker crude futures make palm a less attractive option for biodiesel feedstock.

* Malaysia's palm oil inventories at the end of February were down much less than market expectations, while exports declined, the Malaysian Palm Oil Board said on Thursday.

* Palm oil may open flat on Monday and stabilise around a support of 6,696 ringgit per tonne, as suggested by a contracting wedge, Reuters technical analyst Wang Tao said. TECH/C

MARKET NEWS

* Most share markets firmed and oil slid on hopes for progress in Russian-Ukraine peace talks even as fighting continued to rage, while bond markets braced for rate rises in the United States and UK this week. MKTS/GLOB

DATA/EVENTS (GMT)

0630 India WPI Inflation YY Feb

($1 = 4.2045 ringgit)

