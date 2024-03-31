VEGOILS-Palm opens up tracking rival oils at Dalian and Chicago

By Dewi Kurniawati

JAKARTA, April 1 (Reuters) - Malaysian palm oil futures opened up on Monday, mirroring gains on soyoil and palm oil contracts on the Dalian Commodity Exchange and soyoil prices at Chicago Board of Trade.

The benchmark palm oil contract FCPOc3 for June delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange increased 33 ringgit, or 0.79% to 4,227 ringgit ($895.36) a metric ton during the morning trade.

FUNDAMENTALS

* The soyoil contract DBYcv1 on the Dalian Commodity Exchange gained 1.22%, while its palm oil contract DCPcv1 increased 2.40%. Soyoil prices on the Chicago Board of Trade BOcv1 went up 1.33%.

* Palm oil is affected by price movements in related oils as they compete for a share of the global vegetable oils market.

* Exports of Malaysian palm oil products for March rose 20.5% to 1,333,138 metric tons from 1,106,054 metric tons shipped during February, cargo surveyor Intertek Testing Services said on Sunday.

* Oil prices edged down slightly on Monday, holding on to most of their recent gains amid expectations of tighter supply from OPEC+ cuts, attacks on Russian refineries and upbeat Chinese manufacturing data.O/R

* Weaker crude oil futures make palm a less attractive option for biodiesel feedstock.

* The Malaysian ringgit MYR=, palm's currency of trade, weakened slightly against the dollar. A weaker ringgit makes palm oil more attractive for foreign currency holders.

* Palm oil FCPOc3 may break resistance at 4,242 ringgit per metric ton and rise further, as the correction from the March 15 high of 4,327 ringgit seems to have been completed, according to Reuters' technical analyst Wang Tao.

($1 = 4.7210 ringgit)

(Reporting by Dewi Kurniawati; Editing by Mrigank Dhaniwala)

((Dewi.Kurniawati@thomsonreuters.com))

