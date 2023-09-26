VEGOILS-Palm opens stronger on Dalian support, weaker ringgit

News & Insights

Credit: REUTERS/HASNOOR HUSSAIN

September 26, 2023 — 11:09 pm EDT

Written by Dewi Kurniawati for Reuters ->

By Dewi Kurniawati

JAKARTA, Sept 27 (Reuters) - Malaysian palm oil futures opened higher on Wednesday, supported by gains in rival Dalian oils, as well as a weaker ringgit.

The benchmark palm oil contract FCPOc3 for December delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange rose 19 ringgit, or 0.51%, to 3,711 ringgit ($788.90) a metric ton in early trade.

FUNDAMENTALS

* Dalian's most-active soyoil contract DBYcv1 rose 0.35%, while its palm oil contract DCPcv1 increased 0.36%. Soyoil prices on the Chicago Board of Trade BOcv1 were down 0.21%.

* Palm oil is affected by price movements in related oils as they compete for a share in the global vegetable oils market.

* The ringgit MYR=, palm's currency of trade, fell against the U.S. dollar, making palm oil more attractive for foreign currency holders.

* Cargo surveyor Intertek Testing Services said exports of Malaysian palm oil products for Sept. 1-25 rose 17.5% to 1.1 million tons from 974,235 tons shipped during the same period in August.

* According to independent inspection company AmSpec Agri Malaysia, exports of Malaysian palm oil products for Sept. 1-25 rose 15.2% to 1.09 million tons from 945,155 tons shipped during Aug. 1-25.

* Official data showed the EU 2023/24 palm oil imports stood at 821,115 tons by Sept. 24, compared with 902,142 tons last year.

* According to Refinitiv Commodities Research, a worsening drying trend will emerge in October for Indonesia, the biggest palm oil producer in the world.

* Palm oil may test a support zone of 3,636 ringgit to 3,650 ringgit per metric ton, a break below could open the way towards 3,561 ringgit, according to Reuters' technical analyst Wang Tao.

MARKET NEWS

* Oil prices ticked up in early trade, as markets focused on supply tightness heading into winter and a "soft landing" for the U.S. economy. O/R

* Asia stocks traded mixed and benchmark U.S. Treasury yields were near multi-year highs, as investors sour on both stocks and bonds amid worries about the impact of higher-for-longer interest rates. MKTS/GLOB

DATA/EVENTS (GMT)

1000 France Unemp Class-A SA Aug

1230 US Durable Goods Aug

($1 = 4.7040 ringgit)

cpo https://tmsnrt.rs/3ZA2adh

(Reporting by Dewi Kurniawati; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

((Dewi.Kurniawati@thomsonreuters.com))

