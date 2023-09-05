VEGOILS-Palm opens slightly higher on stronger rival oils

By Dewi Kurniawati

Jakarta, Sept 6 (Reuters) - Malaysian palm oil futures inched up at the open after two straight sessions of losses on Wednesday, supported by stronger rival oils.

The benchmark palm oil contract FCPOc3 for November delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange rose32 ringgit, or 0.69%, to 3,933 ringgit ($841.64) per metric ton in early trade.

FUNDAMENTALS

* Dalian's most-active soyoil contract DBYcv1 rose 0.93%, and its palm oil contract DCPcv1 also went up 0.52%. Meanwhile, soyoil prices on the Chicago Board of Trade BOcv1 were down 0.24%.

* Palm oil is affected by price movements in related oils as they compete for a share in the global vegetable oils market.

* Indonesia has set its crude palm oil reference price for the Sept. 1-15 period at $805.20 per ton and the CPO export tax and levy at $33 per ton and $85 per ton, respectively.

* Malaysia's palm oil inventories at the end of August likely jumped to a six-month high at 1.89 million metric tons, as output rose and exports slowed, a Reuters survey showed on Tuesday.

* India's edible oil imports in August rose 5% to a record 1.85 million metric tons as refiners purchased more than 1 million tons of palm oil for the second consecutive month to build stocks for upcoming festivals.

* Palm oil FCPOc3may drop into a range of 3,855 ringgit to 3,876 ringgit per metric ton, as an uptrend from 3,681 ringgit may have reversed, according to Reuters analyst Wang Tao.

MARKET NEWS

* World stock indexes eased and benchmark 10-year Treasury yields rose to their highest in more than a week as oil prices jumped and investors weighed the prospects for further U.S. interest rate hikes. At the same time, economic data in China and Europe fuelled worries about slowing global growth.MKTS/GLOB

* Oil prices ticked up, as markets worried about a supply shortage after Saudi Arabia and Russia extended their voluntary supply cuts to the end of the year.O/R

DATA/EVENTS (GMT)

0130 Australia Real GDP QQ, YY SA Q2

0600 Germany Industrial Orders MM July

0600 Germany Manufacturing O/P Cur Price SA July

0600 Germany Consumer Goods SA July

0830 UK All-Sector PMI Aug

1230 US International Trade July

1345 US S&P Global Comp, Svcs Final PMIs Aug

1400 US ISM N-Mfg PMI Aug

1800 US Federal Reserve issues the Beige Book

($1 = 4.6730 ringgit)

