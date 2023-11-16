VEGOILS-Palm opens lower on weakness in soyoil in Dalian and Chicago

By Dewi Kurniawati

JAKARTA, Nov 17 (Reuters) - Malaysian palm oil futures opened down on Friday, snapping a four-sessions rally, dragged by weakness in rival soyoil in Dalian and Chicago that weighed on the market.

The benchmark palm oil contract FCPOc3 for February delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange fell 81 ringgit, or 2.03%, to 3,917 ringgit ($836.61) a metric ton in the early trade.

FUNDAMENTALS

* Soyoil prices on the Chicago Board of Trade BOcv1 was down 0.41%. Dalian's most active soyoil contract DBYcv1 fell 2.17%, while its palm oil contract DCPcv1 also down 2.13%.

* Soybean prices impact the cost of soyoil, which competes with palm oil for a share in the global vegetable oil market.

* Indonesia plans to set its crude palm oil reference price at $750.54 per metric ton for the Nov. 16-30 period, up from $748.93 a ton for the previous 15-day period.

* Palm oil on the European vegetable oils market eased on Thursday, following dip in Malaysian palm oil futures and because of weakness in rival Chicago soyoil. Asking prices for palm oil were between $5 a tonne up and $17.50 a tonne.

* According to independent inspection company AmSpec Agri, exports of Malaysian palm oil products between Nov. 1 and Nov. 15 rose 6.4% to 645,590 tons from 606,980 tons shipped during Oct. 1-15.

* Meanwhile, cargo surveyor Societe Generale de Surveillance estimated exports of Malaysian palm oil products for November 1-15 at 602,510 metric tons.

* The Malaysian ringgit MYR=, palm's currency of trade, is slightly strengthening at 0.09% against the dollar. A weaker ringgit makes palm oil more attractive for foreign currency holders.

* Palm oil FCPOc3 may retest support at 3,935 ringgit per metric ton, a break below which could open the way towards 3,895-3,917 ringgit range, according to Reuters' technical analyst Wang Tao. TECH/C

MARKET NEWS

* Oil prices were on track for the fourth straight week of decline as they remained little changed in early Asian trade after slipping about 5% to a four month-low on Thursday on worries over global demand.O/R

* Asian shares took a breather as a batch of softer U.S. economic data took some of the steam out of Wall Street, but also boosted bonds in a big way while slugging oil prices in a boon for the inflation outlook. MKTS/GLOB

DATA/EVENTS (GMT)

0700 UK Retail Sales MM Oct

0700 UK Retail Sales Ex-Fuel MM Oct

0700 UK Retail Sales YY Oct

1000 EU HICP Final MM Oct

1000 EU HICP Final YY Oct

1330 US Housing Starts Number Oct

1315 Bank of England interest-rate setter Megan Greene speaks in a panel discussion about the outlook for monetary policy

0830 Keynote speech by ECB President Christine Lagarde at the 33rd Frankfurt European Banking Congress

($1 = 4.6820 ringgit)

(Reporting by Dewi Kurniawati; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

