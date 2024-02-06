VEGOILS-Palm opens lower on weaker Dalian contracts

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 7 (Reuters) - Malaysian palm oil futures opened lower on Wednesday, weighed down by weakness in Dalian vegetable oils, although firmer crude oil prices capped losses.

The benchmark palm oil contract FCPOc3 for April delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange slid 18 ringgit, or 0.47%, to 3,825 ringgit ($803.23) during early trade.

FUNDAMENTALS

* Dalian's most-active soyoil contract DBYcv1 fell 0.34%, while its palm oil contract DCPcv1 lost 0.17%. Soyoil prices on the Chicago Board of Trade BOcv1 were up 0.04%.

* Palm oil is affected by price movements in related oils as they compete for a share in the global vegetable oils market.

* Oil prices ticked higher on Wednesday as growth in U.S. oil production is expected to remain largely steady through 2025, easing worries of excess supply.O/R

* Stronger crude oil futures make palm a more attractive option for biodiesel feedstock.

* The ringgit MYR=, palm's currency of trade, rose 0.02% against the dollar, making the commodity more expensive for buyers holding the foreign currency.

* Malaysia's palm oil stocks likely fell for three straight months to the end of January, in-line with seasonal low production, a Reuters survey showed on Monday.

* Palm oil stocks were seen falling to 2.14 million metric tons in January, down 6.62% from December, according to 10 traders, planters and analysts. Crude palm oil output was seen at 1.37 million tons, an 11.83% decline from the previous month.

* The Malaysian Palm Oil Board is scheduled to release its monthly data on Feb. 13.

* Palm oil may rise to 3,909 ringgit per metric ton, as it has broken resistance at 3,846 ringgit, Reuters technical analyst Wang Tao said. TECH/C

MARKET NEWS

* Asian stocks firmed on Wednesday as investors waited to see if Beijing's increasingly frantic efforts to prop up its sagging share markets would actually work, while bonds enjoyed a reprieve from recent selling. MKTS/GLOB

DATA/EVENTS

0700 Germany Industrial Output MM Dec

0700 Germany Industrial Production YY Dec

0700 UK Halifax House Prices MM, YY Jan

0745 France Reserve Assets Total Jan

1330 US International Trade Dec

($1 = 4.7620 ringgit)

(Reporting by Danial Azhar; Editing by Sonia Cheema)

((danial.azhar@thomsonreuters.com ; Twitter: https://twitter.com/dan_azh ;;))

