VEGOILS-Palm opens lower on China long holiday, CBOT soyoil weakness

JAKARTA, Sept 29 (Reuters) - Malaysian palm oil futures opened lower on Friday as a long holiday began in China, with the market unable to track Dalian's movements and tracking weakness in CBOT soyoil.

The benchmark palm oil contract FCPOc3 for December delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange fell 15 ringgit, or 0.40%, to 3,756 ringgit ($801.54) a metric ton in early trade.

Palm oil futures have risen 2.69% since last week.

FUNDAMENTALS

* The Dalian Commodity Exchange is closed from Sept. 29 to Oct 6 for Mid-Autumn Festival and National Day. Soyoil prices on the Chicago Board of Trade BOcv1 were up at 0.05%.

* Palm oil is affected by price movements in related oils as they compete for a share in the global vegetable oils market.

* India is likely to start the 2023/24 marketing year with record inventories of edible oils that will curtail new season imports.

* Crude palm oil prices in 2024 are likely to average at least 11% more than this year as El Nino weather patterns are expected to reduce output in top producer Indonesia. The worsening drying trend will emerge in October.

* Malaysia's palm oil production is likely to rise next year as plentiful labour and the maturation of plantations for harvesting offset the impact of El Nino.

* Cargo surveyor Intertek Testing Services said exports of Malaysian palm oil products for Sept. 1-25 rose 17.5% during the same period in August.

* Independent inspection company AmSpec Agri Malaysia said exports of Malaysian palm oil products for Sept. 1-25 rose 15.2% during Aug. 1-25.

* Palm oil FCPOc3 may retest resistance at 3,803 ringgit per metric ton, as its bounce from 3,677 ringgit looks incomplete, according to Reuters' technical analyst Wang Tao.

MARKET NEWS

* Oil futures eased about 1% on Thursday as traders took profits after prices soared to 10-month highs and some worried that high interest rates may weigh on oil demand. O/R

* A global index of stocks bounced back after a nine-day losing streak on Thursday as oil prices fell and U.S. Treasury yields pulled back from their highest levels in 16 years. MKTS/GLOB

DATA/EVENTS (GMT)

0600 UK GDP QQ, YY Q2

0645 France CPI (EU Norm) Prelim YY Sept

0645 France Producer Prices YY Aug

0755 Germany Unemployment Chg, Rate SA Sept

0900 EU HICP Flash YY Sept

0900 EU HICP-X F, E, A&T Flash MM, YY Sept

1230 US Consumption, Adjusted MM Aug

1230 US Core PCE Price Index MM, YY Aug

1230 US PCE Price Index MM, YY Aug

1400 US U Mich Sentiment Final Sept

($1 = 4.6860 ringgit)

