VEGOILS-Palm opens lower, dragged by Chicago's soyoil

By Dewi Kurniawati

JAKARTA, Nov 16 (Reuters) - Malaysian palm oil futures opened down on Thursday, dragged by rival soyoil in Chicago that weighed on the market.

The benchmark palm oil contract FCPOc3 for January delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange fell 9 ringgit, or 0.22%, to 4,009 ringgit ($851.17) a metric ton on early trade.

FUNDAMENTALS

* Soyoil prices on the Chicago Board of Trade BOcv1 was down 0.57%. Dalian's most active soyoil contract DBYcv1 was up 0.66%, while its palm oil contract DCPcv1 rose 0.71%.

* Soybean prices impact the cost of soyoil, which competes with palm oil for a share in the global vegetable oil market.

* Indonesia plans to set its crude palm oil reference price at $750.54 per metric ton for the Nov. 16-30 period, up from $748.93 a ton for the previous 15-day period.

* Palm oil on the European vegetable oils market rosefor the second day in a row on Wednesday with futures up on stronger rival oils. Asking prices for palm oil were between $5 and $30 a ton.

* According to independent inspection company AmSpec Agri, exports of Malaysian palm oil products between Nov. 1-15 rose 6.4% to 645,590 tons from 606,980 tons shipped during Oct. 1-15.

* Meanwhile, cargo surveyor Societe Generale de Surveillance estimated exports of Malaysian palm oil products for November 1-15 at 602,510 metric tons.

* The Malaysian ringgit MYR=, palm's currency of trade, is strengthening at 0.86% against the dollar. A weaker ringgit makes palm oil more attractive for foreign currency holders.

* Palm oil FCPOc3 may test a resistance at 4,032 ringgit per metric ton, a break above which could open the way towards the 4,067-4,103 ringgit range, according to Reuters' technical analyst Wang Tao. TECH/C

* Oil prices dropped on Thursday, extending losses from the previous session, as signals of higher supply from the United States met worries about lackluster energy demand from Asia.O/R

* Asian stock markets struggled for momentum on Thursday, after heavy gains this week, as expectations for a pause in Fed policy tightening remained intact despite U.S. data pointing to strength in parts of the economy.MKTS/GLOB

DATA/EVENTS (GMT)

0430 Japan Tertiary Ind Act NSA Sept

1330 US Import Prices YY Oct

1303 US Initial Jobless Clm Weekly

1330 US Philly Fed Business Indx Nov

1415 US Industrial Production Oct

($1 = 4.7100 ringgit)

cpo https://tmsnrt.rs/3sH9CqH

(Reporting by Dewi Kurniawati; Editing by Sohini Goswami)

((Dewi.Kurniawati@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.