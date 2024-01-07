VEGOILS-Palm opens higher on support from rival oils

By Dewi Kurniawati

JAKARTA, Jan 8 (Reuters) - Malaysian palm oil futures rose on Monday for a third straight session, supported by gains in rival Dalian and Chicago soyoil.

The benchmark palm oil contract FCPOc3 for March delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange climbed 10 ringgit, or 0.27%, to 3,692 ringgit ($794.66) a metric ton in morning trade.

FUNDAMENTALS

* Dalian's most-active soyoil contract DBYcv1 rose 0.65% and its palm oil contract DCPcv1 increased 1.17%. Soyoil prices on the Chicago Board of Trade BOcv1 rose 0.36%.

* Palm oil is affected by price movements in related oils as they compete for a share in the global vegetable oils market.

* Oil prices dipped in early trade on sharp price cuts by top exporter Saudi Arabia and a rise in OPEC output, offsetting worries about escalating geopolitical tensions in the Middle East.

* Weaker crude oil futures make palm a less attractive option for biodiesel feedstock.

* The Malaysian ringgit MYR=, palm's currency of trade, rose 0.15% against the U.S dollar. A stronger ringgit makes palm oil less attractive for foreign currency holders.

* Palm oil may fall to 3,709 ringgit per ton, following its failure to break resistance at 3,793 ringgit, said Reuters technical analyst Wang Tao. TECH/C

MARKET NEWS

Asian share markets dawdled as investors braced for U.S. and Chinese inflation data, along with a corporate reporting season where robust results are needed to justify high stock valuations. MKTS/GLOB

DATA/EVENTS (GMT)

0700 Germany Industrial Orders MM Nov

0700 Germany Manufacturing O/P Cur Price SA Nov

0700 Germany Consumer Goods SA Nov

0745 France Reserve Assets Total Dec

1000 EU Unemployment Rate Nov

($1 = 4.6460 ringgit)

(Reporting by Dewi Kurniawati; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

((Dewi.Kurniawati@thomsonreuters.com))

