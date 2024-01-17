VEGOILS-Palm opens higher on stronger crude oil prices

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 18 (Reuters) - Malaysian palm oil futures opened higher on Thursday, buoyed by firmer crude oil prices, although weakness in rival edible oils limited the gains.

The benchmark palm oil contract FCPOc3 for April delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange rose 26 ringgit, or 0.68%, to 3,841 ringgit ($814.81) in early trade.

FUNDAMENTALS

* Oil prices edged higher as OPEC forecast relatively strong growth in global oil demand over the next two years and a cold blast in the U.S. disrupted some oil production. O/R

* Stronger crude oil futures make palm a more attractive option for biodiesel feedstock.

* Dalian's most-active soyoil contract DBYcv1 fell 0.64%, while its palm oil contract DCPcv1 lost 0.46%. Soyoil prices on the Chicago Board of Trade BOcv1 were down 0.29%.

* Palm oil is affected by price movements in related oils as they compete for a share in the global vegetable oils market.

* The ringgit MYR=, palm's currency of trade, rose 0.02% against the dollar, making the commodity more expensive for buyers holding foreign currency.

* Exports of Malaysian palm oil products for Jan. 1-15 were estimated to be down 2.6% at 604,474 tons from a month earlier, independent inspection company AmSpec Agri Malaysia said on Monday.

* Data from cargo surveyor Intertek Testing Services showed that exports for Jan. 1-15 rose 6.5% to 629,918 tons.

* Palm oil may fall further into a range of 3,768 to 3,780 ringgit per metric ton, as an uptrend from 3,607 ringgit may have reversed, Reuters technical analyst Wang Tao said. TECH/C

MARKET NEWS

* Asian shares were off to a tepid start, weighed down by a murky economic outlook in China and expectations the global rate easing cycle may not come as early as some had initially thought. MKTS/GLOB

DATA/EVENTS

1330 US Housing Starts Number Dec

1330 US Initial Jobless Claim weekly

1330 US Philly Fed Business Index Jan

1615 Switzerland ECB President Christine Lagarde,

Eurogroup President Paschal Donohoe and

Deutsche Bank CEO Christian Sewing speak

in Davos

($1 = 4.7140 ringgit)

cpo https://tmsnrt.rs/3U74TKi

(Reporting by Danial Azhar; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

((danial.azhar@thomsonreuters.com ; Twitter: https://twitter.com/dan_azh ;;))

