VEGOILS-Palm opens higher on soyoil strength, weaker ringgit

By Dewi Kurniawati

JAKARTA, Nov 14 (Reuters) - Malaysian palm oil futures rose on Tuesday, supported by gains in rival Dalian and Chicago soyoil prices, and a weaker ringgit.

The benchmark palm oil contract FCPOc3 for January delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange rose 33 ringgit, or 0.87%, to 3,835 ringgit ($813.71) a metric ton in morning trade.

FUNDAMENTALS

* India's imports of palm oil and sunflower oil in 2022/23 surged by 24% and 54%, respectively, to record highs on a rebound in consumption and as both oils were available at a steep discount compared to rival soyoil.

* Higher purchases by India, the world's biggest importer of vegetable oils, could help to lower palm oil stocks in Indonesia and Malaysia. The buying could reduce inventories in sunflower oil-producing Black Sea countries.

* Malaysia's palm oil stockpiles stood at a four-year high at the end of October despite more-than-expected exports, data from the Malaysian Palm Oil Board (MPOB) showed on Friday.

* Soyoil prices on the Chicago Board of Trade BOcv1 climbed 0.64%. Dalian's most-active soyoil contract DBYcv1 was up 1.43%, while its palm oil contract DCPcv1 increased 0.95%.

* Soybean prices impact the cost of soyoil, which competes with palm oil for a share in the global vegetable oil market.

* Cargo surveyor Societe Generale de Surveillance (SGS) estimated exports of Malaysian palm oil products for Nov. 1-10 at 404,074 metric tons.

* The Malaysian ringgit MYR=, palm's currency of trade, weakened 0.21% against the dollar. A weaker ringgit makes palm oil more attractive for foreign currency holders.

MARKET NEWS

* Oil prices inched up after an OPEC report said market fundamentals remained strong and due to concerns supplies might be disrupted as the U.S. cracks down on Russian oil exports. O/R

* Asian shares inched up in cautious trading ahead of a crucial U.S. inflation report that could heavily influence the Federal Reserve's policy outlook, while the fragile yen flirted with one-year lows, putting it back in the intervention zone. MKTS/GLOB

DATA/EVENTS (GMT)

1000 EU GDP Flash Estimate QQ, YY Q3

1000 Germany ZEW Economic Sentiment Nov

1000 Germany ZEW Current Conditions Nov

1330 US Core CPI MM, SA; YY, NSA Oct

1330 US CPI MM, SA; YY, NSA Oct

2130 US CPI Wage Earner Oct

($1 = 4.7130 ringgit)

(Reporting by Dewi Kurniawati; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

((Dewi.Kurniawati@thomsonreuters.com))

