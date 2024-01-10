VEGOILS-Palm opens higher on rival oils support

By Dewi Kurniawati

JAKARTA, Jan 11 (Reuters) - Malaysian palm oil futures rose on Thursday for a sixth straight session, with gains in rival oils supporting the market.

The benchmark palm oil contract FCPOc3 for March delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange increased 22 ringgit, or 0.59%, to 3,779 ringgit ($814.97) a metric ton in morning trade.

FUNDAMENTALS

* Dalian's most-active soyoil contract DBYcv1 rose 0.29% and its palm oil contract DCPcv1 increased 1.20%. Soyoil prices on the Chicago Board of Trade BOcv1 rose 0.21%.

* Palm oil is affected by price movements in related oils as they compete for a share in the global vegetable oils market.

* Data from the Malaysian Palm Oil Board on Wednesday showed that inventories fell 4.64% month-on-month to 2.29 million metric tons at December-end, the lowest since August.

* Meanwhile, exports of Malaysian palm oil products for Jan. 1-10 fell 9.8% to 349,075 tons from a month earlier, independent inspection company AmSpec Agri Malaysia said on Wednesday.

* Cargo surveyor Intertek Testing Services estimated exports of Malaysian palm oil products fell 3.9% to 354,465 metric tons.

* Indonesia in 2023 approved replanting of 53,012 hectares(130,995.5 acres) of palm oil trees on land owned by smallholder farmers under a subsidised programme, data from the country's palm oil funding agency showed on Wednesday.

* Oil prices ticked higher as markets measured rising tensions in the Middle East against a surprise build in U.S. crude stockpiles. O/R

* Stronger crude oil futures make palm a more attractive option for biodiesel feedstock.

* Palm oil may test support of 3,747 ringgit per ton, as it failed to break resistance at 3,818 ringgit, said Reuters technical analyst Wang Tao. TECH/C

MARKET NEWS

* Asian stocks rose ahead of U.S. inflation data that could influence the Federal Reserve's thinking on rate cuts, while the crypto world got a boost after exchange-traded funds (ETFs) to track bitcoin were approved in the United States.MKTS/GLOB

DATA/EVENTS (GMT)

1330 US Core CPI MM, SA; YY, NSA Dec

1330 US CPI MM, SA; YY, NSA Dec

1330 US CPI Wage Earner Dec

1330 US Initial Jobless Clm Weekly

($1 = 4.6370 ringgit)

(Reporting by Dewi Kurniawati; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

((Dewi.Kurniawati@thomsonreuters.com))

