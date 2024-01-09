VEGOILS-Palm opens higher ahead of the monthly MPOB data

By Dewi Kurniawati

JAKARTA, Jan 10 (Reuters) - Malaysian palm oil futures opened up on Wednesday, extending gains for a fifth straight session, as market participants awaited monthly Malaysian Palm Oil Board (MPOB) data.

The benchmark palm oil contract FCPOc3 for March delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange increased 25 ringgit, or 0.67%, to 3,757 ringgit ($807.96) a metric ton in the morning trade.

FUNDAMENTALS

* Dalian's most-active soyoil contract DBYcv1 rose 1.57% and its palm oil contract DCPcv1 increased 2.29%. Soyoil prices on the Chicago Board of Trade BOcv1 rose 0.02%.

* Palm oil is affected by price movements in related oils as they compete for a share in the global vegetable oils market.

* Palm oil on the European vegetable oils market rose on Tuesday following firmer Malaysian palm oil futures on the back of stronger rival oils and ahead of the fresh MPOB report due later on Wednesday. OILS/

* Oil prices climbed around 2% on Tuesday as the Middle East crisis and a Libyan supply outage pared the previous day's heavy losses. O/R

* Weaker crude oil futures make palm a less attractive option for biodiesel feedstock.

* The Malaysian ringgit MYR=, palm's currency of trade, down 0.17% against the U.S dollar. A stronger ringgit makes palm oil less attractive for foreign currency holders.

* Palm oil FCPOc3 may break resistance at 3,742 ringgit per metric ton, and rise to 3,794 ringgit, said Reuters technical analyst Wang Tao. TECH/C

MARKET NEWS

Global stock indexes mostly dipped and Treasury yields edged higher on Tuesday, with investors bracing for key U.S. inflation data this week and the start of fourth-quarter company earnings.MKTS/GLOB

DATA/EVENTS (GMT)

0745 France Industrial Output MM Nov

($1 = 4.6500 ringgit)

(Reporting by Dewi Kurniawati; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

