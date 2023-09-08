VEGOILS-Palm on track for first weekly drop in four as outlook weighs

Updates with midday prices, analyst comments

JAKARTA, Sept 8 (Reuters) - Malaysian palm oil futures were set for their first weekly drop in four as the market extended losses on Friday, pressured by weakness in rival vegetable oils and expectations of higher production in August.

The benchmark palm oil contract FCPOc3 for November delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange lost 46 ringgit, or 1.2%, to 3,786 ringgit ($810.01) per metric ton in early trade, hitting its lowest level in nearly four weeks.

The contract has declined 6.3% so far in the week and was on track for a fifth straight session of losses.

"Palm futures have been on heavy liquidation this week as trading dynamics were gripped by losses in related vegetable oils, plus rising palm production in August against weaker export ahead of MPOB data," said Sathia Varqa, senior analyst with Fastmarkets Palm Oil Analytics.

Argentina's soybean crop for 2023/24 is estimated at 50 million metric tons, the highest level of the last five years and up from the 21 million tons produced in the previous season, as the El Nino weather phenomenon is expected to bring rain to the area.

Dalian's most-active soyoil contract DBYcv1 dropped 1.58%, while its palm oil contract DCPcv1 fell 1.52%. Soyoil prices on the Chicago Board of Trade BOcv1 were down 0.56%.

India's palm oil imports are set to jump 26% to a record high in the 2022/23 year ending on Oct. 31, as a recovery in consumption and competitive prices prompt refiners to increase purchases, the country's top palm oil buyer said earlier this week.

Palm oil may drop further to 3,730 ringgit per metric ton, driven by a wave C, said Reuters technical analyst Wang Tao. [TECH/C}

($1 = 4.6740 ringgit)

cpo https://tmsnrt.rs/44wIBmE

(Reporting by Bernadette Christina; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu and Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

((Bernadette.christina@Thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.