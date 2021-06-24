VEGOILS-Palm oil up over 1%, set for first weekly gain in three

KUALA LUMPUR, June 25 (Reuters) - Malaysian palm oil futures rose more than 1% on Friday as they tracked higher rival edible oils, setting the contract on course for its first weekly gain in three.

The benchmark palm oil contract FCPOc3 for September delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange rose 41 ringgit, or 1.20%, to 3,462 ringgit ($832.61) a tonne during early trade. For the week so far, it is up 1.14%.

FUNDAMENTALS

* Malaysia's benchmark crude palm oil price is estimated to remain between 3,500 ringgit and 3,800 ringgit a tonne in the next three months, the Malaysian Palm Oil Council (MPOC) said on Thursday.

* Fitch Ratings said it expects crude palm oil prices to decline further in second-half of 2021, following a sharp correction in June, mainly driven by higher production due to favourable weather conditions.

* Dalian's most-active soyoil contract DBYcv1 rose 0.3%, while its palm oil contract DCPcv1 gained 0.9%. Soyoil prices on the Chicago Board of Trade BOcv1 were up 0.1%.

* Palm oil is affected by price movements in related oils as they compete for a share in the global vegetable oils market.

* Palm oil may test a resistance at 3,506 ringgit per tonne, with a good chance of breaking above this level and rising to 3,602 ringgit, Reuters technical analyst Wang Tao said. TECH/C

MARKET NEWS

* Asian shares rose on Friday, tracking gains on Wall Street overnight that lifted the Nasdaq and the S&P 500 indexes to record highs after U.S. President Joe Biden embraced a bipartisan Senate infrastructure deal. MKTS/GLOB

DATA/EVENTS

2330 Japan CPI Tokyo Ex fresh food June

2330 Japan CPI Overall Tokyo June

1230 US Consumption Adjusted May

1400 US U Mich Sentiment Final May

Participation by ECB President Ms Christine Lagarde in Euro Summit in Brussels

($1 = 4.1580 ringgit)

(Reporting by Mei Mei Chu; editing by Uttaresh.V)

