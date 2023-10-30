VEGOILS-Palm oil trades lower on strong ringgit; supply-demand data in focus

By Dewi Kurniawati

JAKARTA, Oct 30 (Reuters) - Malaysian palm oil futures shed early gains to reverse course on Monday as a stronger ringgit pulled down appetite, while traders maintained a cautious stance ahead of supply-demand data due next month.

The benchmark palm oil contract FCPOc3 for January delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange fell 33 ringgit, or 0.87%, to 3,742 ringgit ($786.96) a metric ton by the midday break.

"Prices failed to sustain as local currency appreciated today. Market players also awaiting export data and MPOB supply and demand data," a Kuala Lumpur-based trader told Reuters.

Soyoil prices on the Chicago Board of Trade BOcv1 climbed 0.73%. Dalian's most-active soyoil contract DBYcv1 was up 0.88%, while its palm oil contract DCPcv1 rose 0.44%.

The Malaysian ringgit MYR=, palm's currency of trade, strengthened 0.44% against the dollar. A stronger ringgit makes palm oil less attractive for foreign currency holders.

Indonesia's August palm oil exports, including refined products, stood at 2.07 million metric tons, down 55% from the same month last year, association GAPKI said in a statement on Friday.

Malaysian palm oil product exports for Oct. 1-Oct. 25 were estimated to have fallen between 1.1% and 3.1% from a month earlier, data from independent inspection company AmSpec Agri Malaysia and Intertek Testing Services showed on Wednesday.

Palm oil on the European vegetable oils market was bullish on Friday following stronger Malaysian palm oil futures as strength in China's edible oil market supported prices, while lacklustre demand for the tropical products limited gains in prices.

Indonesia, the biggest palm oil producer in the world, on Friday flew its first commercial flight using palm-oil blended jet fuel on a Boeing 737-800NG aircraft operated by flag carrier Garuda Indonesia from its capital Jakarta to Surakarta in Central Java.

Palm oil FCPOc3 may break a resistance at 3,795 ringgit per metric ton and rise into the 3,822-3,842 ringgit range, said Reuters technical analyst Wang Tao. TECH/C

($1 = 4.7550 ringgit)

