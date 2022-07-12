VEGOILS-Palm oil tracks weak Dalian oils, exports to drop 4%

KUALA LUMPUR, July 13 (Reuters) - Malaysian palm oil futures dropped more than 4% on Wednesday, down for a second consecutive session, dragged by a plunge in rival Dalian oils and further weighed down by weak July exports.

The benchmark palm oil contract FCPOc3 for September delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange slid 171 ringgit, or 4.15%, to 3,945 ringgit ($890.32) a tonne in early trade.

FUNDAMENTALS

* Malaysia's palm oil stocks at end-June rose to their highest in seven months as its exports were throttled by rival Indonesia's policies to boost its own shipments, industry regulator data showed on Tuesday.

* Exports from the world's second-largest producer during July 1-10 fell between 15% and 21% from a month-ago period, cargo surveyors said.

* Dalian's most-active soyoil contract DBYcv1 fell 5.3%, while its palm oil contract DCPcv1 plunged 6.2%. Soyoil prices on the Chicago Board of Trade BOcv1 were down 0.6%.

* Palm oil is affected by price movements in related oils as they compete for a share in the global vegetable oils market.

* Palm oil may stabilize around a support at 3,900 ringgit per tonne, and test a resistance at 4,090 ringgit thereafter, Reuters technical analyst Wang Tao said. TECH/C

MARKET NEWS

* World stocks traded mixed while oil prices and bond yields dipped on Tuesday as traders fretted over prospects of further central bank tightening and worries about the health of economies worldwide. MKTS/GLOB

DATA/EVENTS (GMT)

0300 China Exports, Imports YY June

0300 China Trade Balance June

0600 UK GDP Est 3M/3M May

0600 UK GDP Estimate MM, YY May

0600 UK Manufacturing Output MM May

0600 Germany HICP Final YY June

0645 France CPI (EU Norm) Final MM, YY June

1230 US CPI MM, SA June

1800 US Federal Reserve issues the Beige Book

($1 = 4.4310 ringgit)

(Reporting by Mei Mei Chu;)

