VEGOILS-Palm oil tracks soyoil lower ahead of key data

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 10 (Reuters) - Malaysian palm oil futures retreated on Wednesday from a three-day climb, as the contract tracked weakness in rival soyoil ahead of key data by the Malaysian Palm Oil Board.

The benchmark palm oil contract FCPOc3 for October delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange slid 31 ringgit, or 0.75%, to 4,088 ringgit ($917.62) a tonne during early trade.

FUNDAMENTALS

* The Malaysian Palm Oil Board is scheduled to release supply-and-demand data for July later in the day. A Reuters' poll pegged Malaysia's palm oil inventories at end-July to jump to the highest in eight months due to improving production and soaring imports. PALM/POLL

* Dalian's most-active soyoil contract DBYcv1 was up 0.9%, while its palm oil contract DCPcv1 was flat. Soyoil prices on the Chicago Board of Trade BOcv1 were down 0.7%.

* Palm oil is affected by price movements in related oils as they compete for a share in the global vegetable oils market.

MARKET NEWS

* A gauge of global stock markets rose for a fifth straight session while the euro edged up in choppy trading after the European Central Bank raised interest rates for the first time in more than a decade as it seeks to rein in inflation. MKTS/GLOB

DATA/EVENTS (GMT, July)

0130 China PPI, CPI YY

0600 Germany HICP Final YY

1230 US CPI MM, SA

1230 US CPI Wage Earner

($1 = 4.4550 ringgit)

(Reporting by Mei Mei Chu; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

((Meifong.chu@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.