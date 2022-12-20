Commodities

VEGOILS-Palm oil tracks soyoil higher, flood woes offer support

Credit: REUTERS/Sukree Sukplang

December 20, 2022 — 10:25 pm EST

Written by Mei Mei Chu for Reuters ->

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 21 (Reuters) - Malaysian palm oil futures rose on Wednesday, tracking overnight gains in rival soyoil, with concerns over flood-related supply disruptions in the world's second-largest producer also offering support.

The benchmark palm oil contract FCPOc3 for March delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange gained 75 ringgit, or 1.94%, to 3,944 ringgit ($889.29) a tonne during early trade.

FUNDAMENTALS

* More than 70,000 people have been displaced this week as flooding worsens across several states in Malaysia, the world's second-largest palm oil producer, with heavy rains expected to persist until the year-end. * Exports from Malaysia during Dec 1-20 fell 4% from the previous month to 952,592 tonnes, cargo surveyor ITS said on Wednesday.

* Dalian's most-active soyoil contract DBYcv1 fell 0.5% while its palm oil contract DCPcv1 eased 0.3%. Soyoil prices on the Chicago Board of Trade BOcv1 rose for a third day, after rising 2.2% overnight.

* Palm oil is affected by price movements in related oils as they compete for a share in the global vegetable oils market.

* Oil prices rose as U.S. crude stocks were seen falling last week, making palm oil a more attractive option for biofuel feedstock. O/R

* Palm oil looks neutral in a range of 3,861-3,945 ringgit per tonne, and an escape could suggest a direction, Reuters technical analyst Wang Tao said. TECH/C

MARKET NEWS

* U.S. stocks closed higher on Tuesday in a modest reversal of a four-day sell-off, but the greenback lost altitude and bond yields jumped in the wake of an unexpected policy pivot from the Bank of Japan (BOJ). MKTS/GLOB

DATA/EVENTS (GMT)

0500 Japan Chain Store Sales YY Nov

1500 US Consumer Confidence Dec

1500 US Existing Homes Sales Nov

($1 = 4.4350 ringgit)

cpohttps://tmsnrt.rs/3WAbn2w

(Reporting by Mei Mei Chu; editing by Uttaresh.V)

((Meifong.chu@thomsonreuters.com))

