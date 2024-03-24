News & Insights

VEGOILS-Palm oil tracks rivals lower, extends losses for third session

Credit: REUTERS/LIM HUEY TENG

March 24, 2024 — 11:02 pm EDT

Written by Fransiska Nangoy for Reuters ->

JAKARTA, March 25 (Reuters) - Malaysian palm oil futures extended losses on Monday to a third day, tracking lacklustre performances in rival edible oils, while traders await export data for further guidance on market outlook and movement.

The benchmark palm oil contract FCPOc3 for June delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange fell 0.21% to 4,180 ringgit ($884.47) a metric ton in early trade.

The contract lost around 2% in the past two sessions.

FUNDAMENTALS

* Indonesia exported 1.89 million metric tons of palm oil products in January and 1.01 million tons in February, Trade Ministry data showed on Monday, below the monthly average in the past year as prices are less competitive with rivals.

* Cargo surveyors are due to release March 1-25 exports data later in the day.

* Dalian's most-active soyoil contract DBYv1 fell 1.27%, while its palm oil contract DCPv1 was down 0.24%. Soyoil prices on the Chicago Board of Trade BOc2 lost 0.12%.

* Palm oil is affected by price movements in related oils as they compete for a share in the global vegetable oils market.

* Palm oil may test support at 4,158 ringgit per metric ton, a break below could open the way towards the 4,106 ringgit-4,132 ringgit range, Reuters technical analyst Wang Tao said. TECH/C

MARKET NEWS

* Asian shares dithered as investors worried U.S. inflation data this week could derail the outlook for lower interest rates, while the risk of currency intervention from Japan stalled the yen's decline for the moment. MKTS/GLOB

($1 = 4.7260 ringgit)

(Reporting by Fransiska Nangoy; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

((fransiska.nangoy@tr.com;))

