VEGOILS-Palm oil tracks rival soyoil lower but set for weekly rise

KUALA LUMPUR, July 7 (Reuters) - Malaysian palm oil futures fell on Friday tracking overnight losses in rival soyoil, but the market is on course for a second weekly gain.

The benchmark palm oil contract FCPOc3 for September delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange slid 40 ringgit, or 1.02%, to 3,871 ringgit ($828.91) a metric ton during early trade.

For the week, palm has risen 2.1% so far.

FUNDAMENTALS

* Investors are awaiting Malaysian Palm Oil Board data due on Monday to determine June inventory levels.

* A Reuters' survey on Wednesday forecast Malaysia's palm oil inventories at end-June to rise 10.5% from the month before to 1.86 million metric tons due to slow exports and nearly flat output. But traders are concerned of a sharper decline in production, which may squeeze inventory levels.

* The ringgit MYR=, palm's currency of trade, fell 0.17% against the dollar, making the commodity cheaper for buyers holding foreign currency.

* Dalian's most-active soyoil contract DBYcv1 fell 0.9%, while its palm oil contract DCPcv1 lost 1%. Soyoil prices on the Chicago Board of Trade BOcv1 eased, extending a 3.5% overnight slump.

* Palm oil is affected by price movements in related oils as they compete for a share in the global vegetable oils market.

* Palm oil looks neutral in a range of 3,853-3,925 ringgit per metric ton, and an escape could suggest a direction, Reuters technical analyst Wang Tao said. TECH/C

MARKET NEWS

* Asian stocks slid to cap a torrid first week of the quarter for financial markets, with the dollar advancing and bonds crumbling as the resilience of U.S. jobs data has investors bracing for interest rates to head higher still. MKTS/GLOB

DATA/EVENTS (GMT)

0600 Germany Industrial Output MM May

0600 Germany Industrial Production YY May

0600 UK Halifax House Prices MM, YY June

0645 France Reserve Assets Total June

1230 US Non-Farm Payrolls June

1230 US Unemployment Rate June

($1 = 4.6700 ringgit)

(Reporting by Mei Mei Chu; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

