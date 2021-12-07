VEGOILS-Palm oil tracks rival soyoil lower as U.S. moots biofuel mandate cuts

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 8 (REUTERS) - Malaysian palm oil futures slipped on Wednesday, after two sessions of gains, as the market tracked losses in rival soyoil after the U.S raised a proposal to scale back biofuel blending mandates.

The benchmark palm oil contract FCPOc3 for February delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange slid 40 ringgit, or 0.81%, to 4,889 ringgit ($1,159.77) a tonne during early trade.

It had gained 0.14% during overnight trade.

FUNDAMENTALS

* The Biden administration on Tuesday proposed scaling back the amount of biofuels that U.S. oil refiners were required to blend into their fuel mix since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.

* Soyoil prices on the Chicago Board of Trade BOcv1 fell 1.9%. Dalian's most-active soyoil contract DBYcv1 eased 0.6%, while its palm oil contract DCPcv1 also slipped 0.7%.

* Palm oil is affected by price movements in related oils as they compete for a share in the global vegetable oils market.

* Oil prices edged lower on Wednesday, reversing gains from earlier the week, as investors tried to assess the full impact of the Omicron coronavirus variant on global fuel demand and the effectiveness of existing vaccines. O/R

* Weaker crude oil futures make palm a less attractive option for biodiesel feedstock.

* Palm oil may rise more towards the peak of the wave b at 5,069 ringgit per tonne, as its uptrend from 4,032 ringgit may have resumed, Reuters technical analyst Wang Tao said. TECH/C

MARKET NEWS

* Asian shares extended gains, continuing a global relief rally as markets found positive news in early reports about the potential impact of the Omicron variant, although overnight advances in oil prices began to peter out. MKTS/GLOB

DATA/EVENTS

No major data/events expected on Wednesday

($1 = 4.2155 ringgit)

(Reporting by Mei Mei Chu; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

