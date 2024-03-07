VEGOILS-Palm oil tracks rival oils higher, set for more than 3% weekly gain

SINGAPORE, March 8 (Reuters) - Malaysian palm oil futures rose on Friday amid higher edible and crude oil prices, and are headed for a more than 3% weekly gain.

The benchmark palm oil contract FCPOc3 for May delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange rose 48 ringgit, or 1.18% to 4,119 ringgit ($878.63) a metric ton in morning trade, the highest intraday price reached since July 27.

It had gained 0.27% during overnight trade.

The contract is set for a weekly gain of around 3.6%, fuelled by tight supply and optimism over palm demand.

FUNDAMENTALS

* Dalian's most-active soyoil contract DBYcv1 rose 1.33%, while its palm oil contract DCPcv1 gained 0.96%. Soyoil prices on the Chicago Board of Trade BOcv1 increased 0.78%.

* Palm oil is affected by price movements in related oils as they compete for a share in the global vegetable oils market.

* Oil prices rose on Friday, driven by growing demand in the United States and China, the world's biggest oil consumers, and as the U.S. Federal Reserve gave a positive signal on possibility of rate cuts. O/R

* Stronger crude oil futures make palm a more attractive option for biodiesel feedstock.

* The Malaysian ringgit MYR=, palm's currency of trade, strengthened 0.32% against the dollar. It rose as much as 0.6% earlier in the session, the highest since Jan. 16.

* Palm oil may break resistance at 4,106 ringgit and climb into a range of 4,106-4,158 ringgit per metric ton, said Reuters technical analyst Wang Tao. TECH/C

MARKET NEWS

* Asian stocks rose to a seven-month peak on Friday, in line with global peers as investors cheered the prospect of an imminent rate easing cycle led by major central banks, keeping the dollar and Treasury yields under pressure. MKTS/GLOB

* Malaysia's central bank kept its benchmark interest rate unchanged as expected at 3.00% on Thursday, amid modest inflation and growth.

DATA/EVENTS (GMT)

0700 Germany Industrial Output MM, YY Jan

1000 Euro Zone GDP Revised QQ, YY Q4

1330 US Non-farm Payrolls Feb

1330 US Unemployment Rate Feb

($1 = 4.6880 ringgit)

cpo https://tmsnrt.rs/43cG0iP

(Reporting by Cassandra Yap)

((cassandra.yap@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.