VEGOILS-Palm oil tracks rival oils higher; output expectations, exports cap gains

Credit: REUTERS/LIM HUEY TENG

March 18, 2024 — 06:36 am EDT

Written by Fransiska Nangoy for Reuters ->

By Fransiska Nangoy

JAKARTA, March 18 (Reuters) - Malaysian palm oil futures climbed higher on Monday as stronger rival oils helped boost prices, but smaller-than-expected export volumes and higher output estimates in certain regions capped gains.

The benchmark palm oil contract FCPOc3 for June delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange gained 0.47% to 4,240 ringgit ($899.07) by the afternoon closing.

It rose as much as 1.89% earlier in the session before paring some of its gains.

The contract rose to track Chicago soybean oil and Dalian's palm oil contract's earlier gains, but a high production figure from the Southern Peninsular Palm Oil Millers Association (SPPOMA) weighed on sentiment, a Kuala Lumpur-based trader said.

The SPPOMA estimated production in March 1-15 jumped 38.8% from the same period last month, traders said.

The export of Malaysian palm oil products for March 1-15 rose 8.4% from shipments in February 1-15, independent inspection company AmSpec Agri Malaysia said on Friday, while cargo surveyor Intertek Testing Services reported a 3.3% increase in the same period.

"As shown from earlier export figures, exports were slower than traders' expectations," the trader said.

Dalian's palm oil contract DCPv1 lost 0.22%, reversing some of its 2.28% gains earlier in the session.

Its most-active soyoil contract DBYv1 rose 0.49%, while soyoil prices on the Chicago Board of Trade BOc2 dropped 0.24% after hitting its highest level in nearly three months.

Palm oil is affected by price movements in related oils as they compete for a share in the global vegetable oils market.

Palm oil may break resistance at 4,326 ringgit and rise into a range of 4,378 ringgit to 4,410 ringgit per metric ton, Reuters technical analyst Wang Tao said. TECH/C

($1 = 4.7160 ringgit)

(Reporting by Fransiska Nangoy; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips, Sohini Goswami and Shinjini Ganguli)

((fransiska.nangoy@tr.com;))

