VEGOILS-Palm oil tracks Dalian rivals lower; set for third weekly gain

Credit: REUTERS/Willy Kurniawan

January 25, 2024 — 10:11 pm EST

Written by Cassandra Yap for Reuters ->

SINGAPORE, Jan 26 (Reuters) - Malaysian palm oil futures eased on Friday as it reopened after a public holiday, weighed down by a decline in Dalian edible oils prices, although the contract was set for a third weekly rise on forecast of lower output.

The benchmark palm oil contract FCPOc3 for April delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange fell 17 ringgit, or 0.43%, to 3,977 ringgit ($841.16) a metric ton in morning trade.

For the week, palm has risen 0.8% so far.

FUNDAMENTALS

* Malaysian palm oil product exports for Jan. 1-25 rose 0.64% to 1,064,778 tons from 1,057,955 tons shipped during the previous month, cargo surveyor Intertek Testing Services said on Thursday.

* Malaysia's palm oil output could rise as much as 5.2 million metric tons this year, following a government move that would allow plantations to hire foreign workers, the Malaysian Palm Oil Association said on Wednesday.

* But January production is expected to slide amid heavy rains in the world's second largest producer.

* European Union palm oil imports so far in the 2023/24 season that started in July stood at 1.90 million tons versus 2.21 million tons a year earlier, data published by the European Commission showed on Tuesday.

* Dalian's most-active soyoil contract DBYcv1 fell 1.18%, while its palm oil contract DCPcv1 was down 0.37%. Soyoil prices on the Chicago Board of Trade BOcv1 gained 0.04%.

* The Malaysian ringgit MYR=, palm's currency of trade, strengthened 0.02% against the dollar.

* Palm oil may revisit Nov. 22, 2022 high of 4,029 ringgit per metric ton, said Reuters technical analyst Wang Tao. TECH/C

MARKET NEWS

* The U.S. economy grew as strong consumer spending defied recession predictions in 2023, with fourth quarter gross domestic product increasing at a 3.3% annualized rate and full-year growth at 2.5%. MKTS/GLOB

* Oil prices eased in early trading, but were set to close higher for the week on positive economic data from the U.S. and China and a draw in U.S. crude stocks. O/R

DATA/EVENTS (GMT)

1330 US Consumption, Adjusted MM Dec

1330 US Core PCE Price Index MM, YY Dec

1330 US PCE Price Index MM, YY Dec

($1 = 4.7280 ringgit)

cpo https://tmsnrt.rs/48E3XBD

(Reporting by Cassandra Yap; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

((cassandra.yap@thomsonreuters.com;))

