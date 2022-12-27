VEGOILS-Palm oil touches near four-week high on China demand hopes

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 28 (Reuters) - Malaysian palm oil futures extended gains for a second session on Wednesday, hitting a near four-week high on hopes of a recovery in demand after China eased COVID-19 curbs.

The benchmark palm oil contract FCPOc3 for March delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange gained 18 ringgit, or 0.44%, to 4,118 ringgit ($928.50) a tonne during early trade, its highest since Dec 2.

FUNDAMENTALS

* In a major step towards freer travel - cheered by global stock markets on Tuesday - China will stop requiring inbound travellers to go into quarantine from Jan. 8, the National Health Commission (NHC) said late on Monday.

* Malaysian benchmark crude palm oil spot prices will average at $850 (3,770 ringgit) per tonne 2023, significantly lower than $1,175 in 2022, Fitch Ratings said in a report.

* "The outlook for palm oil demand growth has been boosted by Indonesia's decision in December 2022 to increase the share of palm-oil based fuel in diesel. However, we expect supply to increase from 2Q23, and cause prices to drop in 2H," Fitch said.

* The ringgit MYR=, palm's currency of trade, fell 0.34% against the dollar, making the edible cheaper for buyers holding other currencies.

* Dalian's most-active soyoil contract DBYcv1 rose 1.2%, while its palm oil contract DCPcv1 gained 1.5%. Soyoil prices on the Chicago Board of Trade BOcv1 were up 0.3%.

* Palm oil is affected by price movements in related oils as they compete for a share in the global vegetable oils market.

MARKET NEWS

* Asian equities were subdued, while the dollar held firm, with investors looking for direction after China took further steps towards reopening its COVID-battered economy. MKTS/GLOB

DATA/EVENTS

No major data/events expected on Wednesday, Dec 28

($1 = 4.4350 ringgit)

(Reporting by Mei Mei Chu; editing by Uttaresh.V)

((Meifong.chu@thomsonreuters.com))

