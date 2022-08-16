VEGOILS-Palm oil ticks higher after Malaysia cuts export duty reference price

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 17 (Reuters) - Malaysian palm oil futures extended gains on Wednesday, after the world's second-largest producer lowered its exports tax reference price.

The benchmark palm oil contract FCPOc3 for November delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange gained 13 ringgit, or 0.31%, to 4,195 ringgit ($939.74) a tonne during early trade.

FUNDAMENTALS

* Malaysia has maintained its September export tax for crude palm oil at 8% and lowered its reference price, a circular on the Malaysian Palm Oil Board website showed on Wednesday.

* The ringgit MYR=, palm's currency of trade hovered near its lowest in more than five years, making the commodity cheaper for holders of foreign currency.

* Dalian's most-active soyoil contract DBYcv1 gained 0.9%, while its palm oil contract DCPcv1 rose 0.4%. Soyoil prices on the Chicago Board of Trade BOcv1 were up 0.2%.

* Palm oil is affected by price movements in related oils as they compete for a share in the global vegetable oils market.

* Palm oil may break a support at 4,085 ringgit and fall towards the next support at 3,857 ringgit per tonne, Reuters technical analyst Wang Tao said. TECH/C

MARKET NEWS

* Asian shares tracked solid Wall Street performance, as strong overnight earnings for U.S. retail giants pointed to further scope for the Federal Reserve to tackle inflation with rate hikes. MKTS/GLOB

DATA/EVENTS (GMT)

0100 Australia Composite Leading Idx MM July

0100 Australia Wage Price Index QQ, YY Q2

0600 UK CPI YY July

0900 EU GDP Flash Estimate QQ, YY Q2

1230 US Retail Sales MM July

1800 US The Federal Open Market Committee issues

minutes from its meeting of July 26-27

($1 = 4.4640 ringgit)

(Reporting by Mei Mei Chu; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

((Meifong.chu@thomsonreuters.com))

