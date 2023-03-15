VEGOILS-Palm oil surrenders gains on weaker rival oils, US banking crisis

KUALA LUMPUR, March 16 (Reuters) - Malaysian palm oil futures fell on Thursday, surrendering gains from the previous session, dragged by weakness in rival edible oils and concerns over the U.S banking crisis.

The benchmark palm oil contract FCPOc3 for June delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange slid 58 ringgit, or 1.46%, to 3,909 ringgit ($869.25) a tonne during early trade.

Palm fell for a fourth time in five sessions, its lowest in a month.

FUNDAMENTALS

* Untimely rains and hailstorms could damage India's key winter-sown crops, such as wheat, rapeseed and chickpeas, just before harvesting begins for plants that have already suffered some heat stress, industry and weather department officials said.

* Palm oil producers in Indonesia sold 360,150 tonnes of cheap cooking oil to the domestic market in February, the country's trade minister said on Wednesday, short of a government target designed to ensure supply to local consumers.

* Malaysia's exports from March 1 to 15 surged between 55% and 72% from the same period in February as shipments to India jumped ahead of the Muslim festival of Eid, according to cargo surveyors data.

* Dalian's most active soyoil contract DBYcv1 fell 2.6%, while its palm oil contract DCPcv1 lost 1.6%. Soyoil prices on the Chicago Board of Trade BOcv1 were down 0.1%.

* Palm oil may break a support of 3,892 ringgit per tonne, and fall into a range of 3,810-3,856 ringgit after a brief bounce, Reuters technical analyst Wang Tao said. TECH/C

MARKET NEWS

* Asian stocks slid on Thursday and investors turned to the safety of gold, bonds and dollars as Swiss lender Credit Suisse became the latest focal point for fears of a banking crisis, leaving markets on edge ahead of a European Central Bank meeting later in the day. MKTS/GLOB

DATA/EVENTS (GMT)

1230 US Housing Starts Number Feb

1230 US Import Prices YY Feb

1230 US Initial Jobless Clm Weekly

1230 US Philly Fed Business Indx March

1315 EU ECB Refinancing Rate March

1315 EU ECB Deposit Rate March

1515 Christine Lagarde, President of the European Central

Bank, presents the latest monetary policy decisions

($1 = 4.4970 ringgit)

cpohttps://tmsnrt.rs/3Ls7eep

(Reporting by Mei Mei Chu; Editing by Sonia Cheema)

((Meifong.chu@thomsonreuters.com))

