VEGOILS-Palm oil surges over 3% on stronger rivals, exports

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 13 (Reuters) - Malaysian palm oil futures jumped more than 3% on Tuesday, tracking overnight gains in rival soyoil on lacklustre forecast of U.S. supply, while strong early-September exports further lifted the oilseed.

The benchmark palm oil contract FCPOc3 for November delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange rose 133 ringgit, or 3.61%, to 3,816 ringgit ($847.06) a tonne during early trade, up for a third straight session.

FUNDAMENTALS

* Exports during Sept. 1-10 rose between 9.3% and 25.5% from the same period in August, cargo surveyors said.

* Malaysia's palm oil stocks at end-August climbed to their highest in 33 months, as output rose with peak production season getting underway, palm oil board data showed on Monday.

* Soyoil prices on the Chicago Board of Trade BOcv1 rose 2.5% overnight after the U.S. Agriculture Department said soybean supplies will fall to a seven-year lows as hot and dry weather during August in western growing areas cut into its harvest potential.

* Dalian's most-active soyoil contract DBYcv1 rose 3%, while its palm oil contract DCPcv1 gained 3.2%.

* Palm oil is affected by price movements in related oils as they compete for a share in the global vegetable oils market.

* Palm oil may test a resistance at 3,738 ringgit per tonne, a break above could lead to a gain into 3,783-3,855 ringgit range, Reuters technical analyst Wang Tao said. TECH/C

MARKET NEWS

* Asian stocks rose as traders in Korea returned from holidays in a mood to catch-up on a global bounce, while other markets held steady ahead of U.S. inflation data that will offer a crucial guide to the interest rate outlook. MKTS/GLOB

DATA/EVENTS (GMT)

0600 Germany HICP Final YY Aug

0600 UK Claimant Count Unem Change Aug

0600 UK ILO Unemployment Rate Jul

0600 UK HMRC Payrolls Change Aug

0900 Germany ZEW Economic Sentiment Sep

0900 Germany ZEW Current Conditions Sep

1230 US CPI MM, SA Aug

1230 US CPI Wage Earner Aug

($1 = 4.5050 ringgit)

(Reporting by Mei Mei Chu;)

((Meifong.chu@thomsonreuters.com))

