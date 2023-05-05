VEGOILS-Palm oil surges on stronger rival oils and poll figures

By Dewi Kurniawati

JAKARTA, May 5 (Reuters) - Malaysian palm oil futures rose 4.44% on Friday and are set to post a weekly gain, supported by expectations of a drop in April stockpile and gains in some rival vegetable oils.

The benchmark palm oil contract FCPOc3 for July delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange gained 152 ringgit, or 4.44%, to 3,577 ringgit ($806.36) by midday break.

The contract has gained 7.16% so far in the week.

The palm oil futures rose "following the strength from CBOT soybean oil and Dalian RBD palm olein. Bullish MPOB poll figures lifted the market," a trader told Reuters.

BMI, a unit of Fitch Solutions, in a note distributed on Friday said it forecast that palm oil prices will average 3,400 per tonne in 2024.

India's palm oil imports in April fell 30% from a month earlier to hit a 14-month low, as its premium over rival soft oils prompted price-sensitive buyers to shift to sunflower oil and soyoil, five dealers told Reuters on Wednesday.

Palm oil FCPOc3 may bounce further to 3,504 ringgit per tonne, as suggested by a falling channel. TECH/C

Dalian's most-active soyoil contract DBYcv1gained 1.01%, while its palm oil contract DCPcv1 increased 2.95%. Soyoil prices on the Chicago Board of Trade BOc2 were up 1.24%.

Palm oil is affected by price movements in related oils as they compete for a share in the global vegetable oils market.

($1 = 4.4360 ringgit)

