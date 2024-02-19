VEGOILS-Palm oil snaps two sessions of losses on stronger rivals

News & Insights

Credit: REUTERS/LIM HUEY TENG

February 19, 2024 — 05:32 am EST

Written by Bernadette Christina for Reuters ->

JAKARTA, Feb 19 (Reuters) - Malaysian palm oil futures climbed on Monday after two consecutive sessions of losses, supported by a recovery in rival vegetable oils and weaker Malaysian ringgit.

The benchmark palm oil contract FCPOc3 for May delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange gained 54 ringgit, or 1.42%, to 3,863 ringgit ($807.48) a metric ton at closing. The contract had posted a 1.93% weekly drop on Friday.

"The futures opened gap higher following bullish momentum in Chinese vegetable oil futures and lower production estimates from SPPOMA for Feb. 1-15," said Anilkumar Bagani, commodity research head at Mumbai-based Sunvin Group.

Palm oil is affected by price movements in related oils as they compete for a share in the global vegetable oils market.

The Malaysian ringgit, the contract currency of trade, weakened 0.13% against the U.S. dollar. A weaker ringgit make the contract more attractive for foreign currency holders.

Exports of Malaysian palm oil products for Feb. 1-15 were seen falling by 4.31% to 17% from the previous month, cargo surveyors reported.

Malaysia has maintained its March export tax for crude palm oil at 8% and raised its reference price.

($1 = 4.7840 ringgit)

(Reporting by Bernadette Christina; Editing by Rashmi Aich, Varun H K and Sonia Cheema)

((Bernadette.Christina@Thomsonreuters.com))

