VEGOILS-Palm oil snaps two-day winning streak on weaker crude prices

SINGAPORE, Jan 22 - Malaysian palm oil futures snapped a two-session rally on Monday, weighed down by weaker crude oil prices although production concerns and strength in rival edible oils capped the losses.

The benchmark palm oil contract FCPOc3 for April delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange fell 23 ringgit, or 0.51% to 3,916 ringgit ($830.61) a metric ton in morning trade.

The contract jumped 2.2% last week on concerns of stagnant production in the world's palm oil producers.

FUNDAMENTALS

* Exports of Malaysian palm oil products for Jan. 1-20 rose 3.62% to 867,828 tons shipped during Dec. 1-20, cargo surveyor Intertek Testing Services said.

* Another cargo surveyor, AmSpec Agri Malaysia said exports of Malaysian palm oil products for Jan. 1-20 fell 2.7% to 828,910 tons from 852,138 tons shipped during Dec. 1-20.

* Second-largest producer Malaysia's crude palm oil production in 2024 is seen rising 1% form a year ago at 18.75 million tons while output in larger producer Indonesia is forecast to rise 0.6% to 48.87 million tons, a Reuters survey showed on Thursday.

* Dalian's most-active soyoil contract DBYcv1 rose 0.9%, while its palm oil contract DCPcv1 was up 0.4%. Soyoil prices on the Chicago Board of Trade BOcv1 climbed 0.23%.

* Palm oil is affected by price movements in related oils as they compete for a share in the global vegetable oils market.

* Oil prices fell for a second day on Monday as economic headwinds pressured the global oil demand outlook and outweighed geopolitical concerns in the Middle East and an attack on a Russian fuel export terminal over the weekend.

* Weaker crude oil futures make palm a less attractive option for biodiesel feedstock.

* The Malaysian ringgit MYR=, palm's currency of trade, weakened 0.06% against the dollar. A weaker ringgit makes palm oil more attractive for foreign currency holders.

MARKET NEWS

* Asian shares tracked Tokyo higher, as AI hype helped the tech sector ahead of a week brimming with central bank meetings, major economic data and corporate earnings. MKTS/GLOB

DATA/EVENTS (GMT)

0115 China Loan Prime Rate 1Y, 5Y

Bank of Japan holds Monetary Policy Meeting (to Jan. 23)

($1 = 4.7170 ringgit)

(Reporting by Cassandra Yap; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

((cassandra.yap@thomsonreuters.com;))

