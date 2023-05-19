VEGOILS-Palm oil snaps four-day slump on renewed Chinese buying

By Mei Mei Chu

KUALA LUMPUR, May 19 (Reuters) - Malaysian palm oil futures rose on Friday from a near three-week low hit in the previous session on renewed buying by key importer China, even as prices were on course for their first weekly drop in three.

The benchmark palm oil contract FCPOc3 for August delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange gained 67 ringgit, or 1.98%, to 3,459 ringgit ($779.93) a tonne by the midday break, after a four-day slump.

For the week, the contract has fallen 5.18% so far.

Palm rose following some bullish momentum in Chicago soy oil futures overnight and renewed Chinese buying this week, said Anilkumar Bagani, research head of Mumbai-based vegetable oils broker Sunvin Group.

"Palm oil inventories have eased in China and India, while import margins have opened up for refined palm olein in China and for crude palm oil in India after prices eased from recent highs," he said.

Further supporting prices, the ringgit MYR= fell 0.35% against the dollar, making the commodity cheaper for buyers holding foreign currency.

Malaysia maintained its June export tax for crude palm oil at 8% and raised its reference price, a circular on the Malaysian Palm Oil Board website showed on Thursday.

A higher export tax in Malaysia makes its palm oil products less competitive to larger rival Indonesia, which lowered its payable export taxes for the May 16-31 period.

Dalian's most-active soyoil contract DBYcv1 rose 0.5%, while its palm oil contract DCPcv1 gained 0.3%. Soyoil prices on the Chicago Board of Trade BOcv1 were up 0.1%.

Palm oil is affected by price movements in related oils as they compete for a share in the global vegetable oils market.

Palm oil may retest a support of 3,363 ringgit per tonne, a break below which could open the way towards 3,288 ringgit, Reuters technical analyst Wang Tao said. TECH/C

($1 = 4.4350 ringgit)

(Reporting by Mei Mei Chu; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu and Sohini Goswami)

