VEGOILS-Palm oil snaps 4-day losing streak on firmer rivals

JAKARTA, May 25 (Reuters) - Malaysian palm oil futures snapped a four-day losing streak on Tuesday, as they tracked gains in rival oils on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) and the Dalian Commodity Exchange.

The benchmark palm oil contract FCPOc3 for August delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange rose 2.7% to 3,995 ringgit ($964.51) a tonne in early trade.

The contract fell 11% last week, the sharpest in a year, as COVID-19 lockdown concerns hit demand.

CBOT soyoil prices BOcv1 increased 1.24% on Tuesday, while prices for Dalian's soyoil contract DBYcv1 and palm oil contract DCPcv1 rose 1.09% and 0.47%, respectively.

Palm oil is affected by price movements in related oils as they compete for a share in the global vegetable oils market.

FUNDAMENTALS

* Palm oil is expected to stabilize around a support at 3,888 ringgit per tonne and test a resistance at 4,010 ringgit thereafter. TECH/C

* Oil prices were steady on Tuesday, holding around one-week highs after jumping more than 3% the previous session as prospects of an early return of oil exporter Iran to international crude markets lessened.O/R

MARKET NEWS

* Global equity markets gained on Monday while the dollar traded near four-month lows against major currencies as investors eye upcoming U.S. inflation readings for guidance on monetary policy. MKTS/GLOB

DATA/EVENTS (GMT)

0600 Germany GDP Detailed QQ, YY SA, NSA Q1

0800 Germany Ifo Business Climate New May

0800 Germany Ifo Curr Conditions New May

0800 Germany Ifo Expectations New May

1400 US Consumer Confidence May

1400 US New Home Sales-Units April

($1 = 4.1420 ringgit)

(Reporting by Bernadette Christina; Editing by Ramakrishnan M.)

((bernadette.christina@thomsonreuters.com))

