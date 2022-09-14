VEGOILS-Palm oil snaps 3-day rally on inflation jitters

Commodities

Malaysian palm oil futures closed lower on Wednesday as traders booked profits after a three-day climb, with concerns about a global economic slowdown also weighing on sentiment.

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 14 (Reuters) - Malaysian palm oil futures closed lower on Wednesday as traders booked profits after a three-day climb, with concerns about a global economic slowdown also weighing on sentiment.

The benchmark palm oil contract FCPOc3 for November delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange had slid 40 ringgit, or 1.03%, to 3,858 ringgit ($852.60) a tonne.

World stocks were stuck in a sea of red as market braced for an even more aggressive U.S Federal Reserve as inflation roars. [MKTS/GLOB]

"This (U.S. inflation data) stoked fears of a quicker and higher interest rate hike to come, setting the equities into a sell-off and spilling into the commodities market," said Sathia Varqa, co-founder of Singapore-based Palm Oil Analytics.

The ringgit MYR=, palm's currency of trade, fell 0.4% to its lowest since 1998, making the commodity cheaper for holders of foreign currencies.

Malaysia is in the peak production season and palm oil board data showed a 9.7% month-on-month rise in August output. Analysts expect production to remain strong in September before tapering off in the fourth quarter.

Dalian's most-active soyoil contract DBYcv1 fell 0.2%, while its palm oil contract DCPcv1 gained 0.2%. Soyoil prices on the Chicago Board of Trade BOcv1 rose 0.6%.

Palm oil is affected by price movements in related oils as they compete for a share in the global vegetable oils market.

The value of Colombia's palm oil exports may rise significantly to $800 million this year, thanks to high international prices and stable production, the palm growers association said on Tuesday.

($1 = 4.5250 ringgit)

(Reporting by Mei Mei Chu; Editing by Rashmi Aich, Subhranshu Sahu and Louise Heavens)

((Meifong.chu@thomsonreuters.com))

