Commodities

VEGOILS-Palm oil slumps over 8% to near one-year low

Contributor
Mei Mei Chu Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/ANTARA FOTO

Malaysian palm oil futures plunged more than 8% on Wednesday to a near one-year low, hit by anticipation of rising supplies amid a sell-off in crude and Dalian oils driven by recession fears.

KUALA LUMPUR, July 6 (Reuters) - Malaysian palm oil futures plunged more than 8% on Wednesday to a near one-year low, hit by anticipation of rising supplies amid a sell-off in crude and Dalian oils driven by recession fears.

The benchmark palm oil contract FCPOc3 for September delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange fell 348 ringgit, or 8.34% to 3,426 ringgit ($774.76) a tonne by 0307 GMT.

Palm extending losses for a fourth straight session, hitting their lowest since July 9, 2021.

FUNDAMENTALS

* Malaysia's end-June palm oil inventories likely climbed 12.3% from the month before to their highest levels in seven months, as exports plunged following top producer Indonesia's return to the export market, a Reuters poll showed on Tuesday.

* Dalian's most-active soyoil contract DBYcv1 fell 6.5%, while its palm oil contract DCPcv1 plunged 8.1%. Soyoil prices on the Chicago Board of Trade BOcv1 were down 0.9%.

* Crude oil futures rose as investors piled back in after a 9% loss on Tuesday, shifting their focus again to supply concerns even as worries about a recession mounted. O/R

* Weaker crude makes palm a less attractive option for biodiesel feedstock.

* Palm oil may test a support at 3,900 ringgit per tonne, a break below could open the way towards 3,592-3,782 ringgit range, Reuters technical analyst Wang Tao said. TECH/C

MARKET NEWS

* Asian stocks slipped and the dollar stood by a two-decade high on the euro, as investors' fears deepened that the continent is leading the world into recession, while oil and European equity futures attempted to steady after a slide. MKTS/GLOB

DATA/EVENTS (GMT)

0600 Germany Industrial Orders MM May

1345 US S&P Global Comp, Svcs Final PMIs June

1400 US ISM N-Mfg PMI June

1800 US Federal Open Market Committee issues minutes

from its June 14-15 meeting

($1 = 4.4220 ringgit)

cpohttps://tmsnrt.rs/3RgUSGv

(Reporting by Mei Mei Chu; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

((Meifong.chu@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore Commodities

Explore

Most Popular