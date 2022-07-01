VEGOILS-Palm oil slumps nearly 7%, set for fourth weekly loss

By Mei Mei Chu

KUALA LUMPUR, July 1 (Reuters) - Malaysian palm oil futures plummeted nearly 7% on Friday, on course for a fourth straight weekly loss, tracking a rout in crude and rival edible oils caused by recession fears.

The benchmark palm oil contract FCPOc3 for September delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange fell 337 ringgit, or 6.86%, to 4,573 ringgit ($1,037.43) a tonne by the midday break.

For the week, palm has lost 1.95% and was set to post its longest losing streak since 2008.

Weak palm fundamentals and a negative macro environment are weighing on palm futures, said Sathia Varqa, co-founder of Singapore-based Palm Oil Analytics

"Production is expected to rise and exports to fall but the extent of stock rise is the key," he added.

Malaysia's exports in June shrank between 10% and 13.4% from the previous month as shipments to India and the European Union slowed, cargo surveyors said on Thursday.

Dalian's most-active soyoil contract DBYcv1 fell 5.1%, while its palm oil contract DCPcv1 slipped 6.5%. Soyoil prices on the Chicago Board of Trade BOcv1 were down 1.8%.

Palm oil is affected by price movements in related oils as they compete for a share in the global vegetable oils market.

Oil prices sank 3% in the previous session as OPEC+ said it would stick to its planned oil output hikes in August and investors worried about the strength of the global economy. O/R

Weaker crude futures make palm a less attractive option for biodiesel feedstock.

Palm oil may break a support at 4,742 ringgit per tonne, and fall to 4,588 ringgit, Reuters technical analyst Wang Tao said. TECH/C

($1 = 4.4080 ringgit)

(Reporting by Mei Mei Chu; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips and Amy Caren Daniel)

