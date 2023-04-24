News & Insights

VEGOILS-Palm oil slumps 3% ahead of export data

Credit: REUTERS/LIM HUEY TENG

April 24, 2023 — 11:08 pm EDT

Written by Mei Mei Chu for Reuters ->

KUALA LUMPUR, April 25 (Reuters) - Malaysian palm oil futures fell sharply on Tuesday as the market reopened after the Eid holidays, down for a third consecutive session to hit a more than one-week low.

The benchmark palm oil contract FCPOc3 for July delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange slid 122 ringgit, or 3.29%, to 3,583 ringgit ($807.71) a tonne during early trade.

FUNDAMENTALS

* Cargo surveyors are scheduled to release April 1-25 export data for Malaysia later in the day.

* Shipments during April 1-20 fell 25.8% from a month earlier, independent inspection firm AmSpec Agri Malaysia reported last week, while cargo surveyor Intertek Testing Services reported a 20.3% decline.

* Dalian's most-active soyoil contract DBYcv1 fell 0.5%, while its palm oil contract DCPcv1 eased 0.5%. Soyoil prices on the Chicago Board of Trade BOcv1 were up 0.08%.

* Palm oil is affected by price movements in related oils as they compete for a share in the global vegetable oils market.

* Palm oil may break a support at 3,680 ringgit per tonne, and fall into a range of 3,601 to 3,637 ringgit, Reuters technical analyst Wang Tao said. TECH/C

MARKET NEWS

* Stocks fell broadly, while the U.S. dollar also weakened early on Tuesday, as investors weigh corporate earnings and economic growth outlooks in a busy week. MKTS/GLOB

DATA/EVENTS (GMT)

0500 Japan Chain Store Sales YY March

1000 UK CBI Business Optimism Q2

1400 US Consumer Confidence April

1400 US New Home Sales-Units March

($1 = 4.4360 ringgit)

cpohttps://tmsnrt.rs/3V6hSKA

(Reporting by Mei Mei Chu; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

((Meifong.chu@thomsonreuters.com))

