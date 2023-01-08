Commodities

VEGOILS-Palm oil slips to 11-day low ahead of key data

Credit: REUTERS/Samsul Said

January 08, 2023 — 10:02 pm EST

Written by Reuters ->

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 9 (Reuters) - Malaysian palm oil futures fell on Monday for a fourth consecutive session, hitting an 11-day low as traders awaited key supply and demand data.

The benchmark palm oil contract FCPOc3 for March delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange slid 39 ringgit, or 0.96%, to 4,013 ringgit ($918.31) a tonne during early trade.

FUNDAMENTALS

* The Malaysian Palm Oil Board is scheduled to release December supply and demand data on Tuesday.

* A Reuters' poll pegged at-December inventories shrinking to a four-month low but still at a fairly high level of 2.17 million tonnes.

* Dalian's most-active soyoil contract DBYcv1 fell 0.8%, while its palm oil contract DCPcv1 eased 0.9%. Soyoil prices on the Chicago Board of Trade BOcv1 were up 0.1%.

* Palm oil is affected by price movements in related oils as they compete for a share in the global vegetable oils market.

MARKET NEWS

* Asian shares rallied on Monday as hopes for less aggressive U.S. rate hikes and the opening of China's borders bolstered the outlook for the global economy. MKTS/GLOB

DATA/EVENTS (GMT)

0030 Australia Building Approvals

0700 Germany Industrial Output MM

0700 Germany Industrial Production YY

1000 EU Unemployment Rate

($1 = 4.3700 ringgit)

(Reporting by Mei Mei Chu;Editing by Nivedita Bhattacharjee)

((Meifong.chu@thomsonreuters.com))

