VEGOILS-Palm oil slips, set for second straight monthly gain

November 30, 2022 — 12:29 am EST

By Mei Mei Chu

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 30 (Reuters) - Malaysian palm oil futures eased on Wednesday, after closing at an 18-day high in the previous session, but the contract was set for a second straight monthly gain on robust exports.

The benchmark palm oil contract FCPOc3 for February delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange eased 7 ringgit, or 0.17%, to 4,212 ringgit ($942.07) a tonne by the midday break.

For the month, palm has risen 3.9%.

Exports from Malaysia in November rose 6% from the month before to 1.58 million tonnes, cargo surveyor Intertek Testing Services said.

While production and export trends in Malaysia are supportive, the market eased on Wednesday due to a stronger ringgit and profit-taking, a Kuala Lumpur-based trader said.

The ringgit MYR=, palm's currency of trade, rose 0.75% against the dollar, making the commodity more expensive for buyers holding other currency.

Oil prices posted gains of more than 1% on falling U.S. crude inventories and a lower greenback, making palm a more attractive option for biodiesel feedstock. O/R

Dalian's most active soyoil contract DBYcv1 rose 1.6%, while its palm oil contract DCPcv1 gained 1.3%. Soyoil prices on the Chicago Board of Trade BOcv1 were up 0.01%.

Palm oil is affected by price movements in related oils as they compete for a share in the global vegetable oils market.

Palm oil may test a resistance at 4,329 ringgit a tonne, a break above which could lead to a gain into the 4,400-4,497 ringgit range, Reuters technical analyst Wang Tao said. TECH/C

($1 = 4.4710 ringgit)

