VEGOILS-Palm oil slips over 2% on higher production outlook

KUALA LUMPUR, March 17 (Reuters) - Malaysian palm oil futures fell more than 2% on Thursday, tracking losses in rival Dalian oils, as traders weighed an industry group's forecast of a surge in early-March production.

The benchmark palm oil contract FCPOc3 for June delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange slid 141 ringgit, or 2.32%, to 5,946 ringgit ($1,420.45) a tonne during early trade.

FUNDAMENTALS

* The Southern Peninsula Palm Oil Millers' Association estimated March 1 to 15 output to rise 33% from the month before, traders said on Wednesday.

* Dalian's most-active soyoil contract DBYcv1 fell 0.3%, while its palm oil contract DCPcv1 were down 1%. Soyoil prices on the Chicago Board of Trade BOcv1 were up 0.2%.

* Palm oil is affected by price movements in related oils as they compete for a share in the global vegetable oils market.

* Palm oil may slide to 5,744 ringgit per tonne to complete a wave c from 7,268 ringgit, Reuters technical analyst Wang Tao said. TECH/C

MARKET NEWS

* Japan and Hong Kong markets led a jump in regional stocks, joining a rally on Wall Street overnight as potential risks from Federal Reserve monetary tightening to the Ukraine war and a slowdown in China became less murky. MKTS/GLOB

* Oil futures rose in early trading, recovering some of the prior day's losses, after the International Energy Agency said a decline in oil demand due to higher prices would not offset a shut-in of Russian oil supplies. O/R

DATA/EVENTS (GMT)

1200 UK GB BOE QE Corp March

1200 UK BOE Bank Rate March

1230 US Philly Fed Business Indx March

1230 US Initial Jobless Clm Weekly

1230 US Housing Starts Number Feb

1315 US Industrial Production MM Feb

($1 = 4.1860 ringgit)

(Reporting by Mei Mei Chu; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

