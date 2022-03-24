VEGOILS-Palm oil slips on profit-taking as crude drops

By Fransiska Nangoy

JAKARTA, March 24 (Reuters) - Malaysian palm oil futures dropped on Thursday as traders locked in profits following cues from lower crude oil prices, while investors monitored developments from meetings in Europe on the war in Ukraine.

The benchmark palm oil contract FCPOc3 for June delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange fell 1.81% to 6,080 ringgit ($1,439.39) per tonne by midday break.

Palm rose as much as 2.3% earlier in the session before reversing course as U.S. crude oil prices turned negative. Weaker crude market makes palm a less attractive option for biodiesel feedstock.O/R

The palm contract had gained around 10% over the past three consecutive sessions.

The drop in palm was triggered by movement in external market such as the crude price, a trader in Kuala Lumpur said, while some were doing "position squaring as traders focus on U.S. President Joe Biden is meeting with NATO allies tonight".

Biden arrived in Brussels for a series of summit meetings on the Ukraine war, with Washington set to announce a U.S. package of Russia-related sanctions on political figures and oligarchs on Thursday.

Ukraine is a major producer of sunflower oil and the war has removed some supply of the edible oil from the market.

Meanwhile, Dalian's soyoil contract DBYc1 rose 1.81%, while its palm oil contract DCPv1 gained 2.85%. Soyoil prices on the Chicago Board of Trade BOc2 were 0.9% lower.

Palm oil is affected by price movements in related oils as they compete for a share in the global vegetable oils market.

Top palm oil producers Indonesia and Malaysia remain committed to their mandatory biodiesel programmes despite higher prices of the feedstock to reach green energy goals, senior officials said on Thursday.

($1 = 4.2240 ringgit)

